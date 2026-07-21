Royal Enfield 350cc Bikes Manufactured Post Aug 25 To Get Free Gear Position Indicator

Royal Enfield has started offering the Gear Position Indicator (GPI) free of cost on select 350cc motorcycles manufactured after August 2025. The update applies to the Classic 350, Meteor 350, Hunter 350 and Goan Classic 350, with eligible motorcycles receiving the feature through the brand's authorised service network.

The company had temporarily paused the fitment of the Gear Position Indicator due to a shortage of rare-earth materials required to manufacture the component. With the supply chain issue now resolved, Royal Enfield has resumed installation of the feature on motorcycles that were produced during the affected period.

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Owners can determine if their motorcycle qualifies for the update by checking the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) on the company website. Alternatively, customers can visit or contact their nearest authorised Royal Enfield service centre, where the VIN can be verified and the Gear Position Indicator installed free of charge if the motorcycle is eligible.

The Gear Position Indicator displays the currently selected gear on the instrument cluster, making it easier for riders to know which gear they are in. While experienced riders may rely on instinct, the feature is particularly useful for newer riders, helping them choose the appropriate gear and ride more efficiently.