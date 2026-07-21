Mercedes-Maybach GLS Facelift Revealed With Updated Tech, More Powerful V8

Months after rolling out the facelifted GLS SUV in standard and AMG guise, Mercedes-Benz has now unveiled the updated Maybach GLS. The Maybach inherits many of the design updates seen on the standard SUV, including a more EQ-inspired front end with redesigned headlamps featuring ‘three-point star’ lighting elements, a tweaked Maybach grille with an illuminated surround, and a revised front bumper that still features Maybach logos in the mesh finish on the air vents. The rear, too, gets the new-look tail lamps with ‘three-point star’ detailing, a revised tailgate design, and a revamped bumper. As with the outgoing model, there’s plenty of chrome detailing to the exterior.

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The cabin meanwhile gets fewer noticeable changes other than new upholstery colour options, though a majority of the focus has been shifted on enhancing the in-cabin experience. Mercedes says that the latest Maybach GLS features enhanced sound deadening for an even quieter cabin experience. The MBUX Superscreen is still offered as standard, though it now runs the latest MB.OS software, including an AI-powered voice assistant. Other in-cabin enhancements include an upgraded Burmester 3D surround sound system as standard with additional speakers in the rear cabin and a new 710 W amplifier.

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The seat massage functions for the front seats and the optional individual rear chairs too have been upgraded, while owners can now option a new ‘High End Rear Seat Entertainment Package’ that adds full HD 11.6-inch screens to the front seat backs replete with embedded cameras to take video calls. The GLS also gets an upgraded Level 2+ ADAS suite supported by 10 exterior cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

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For ease of ingress and egress, the Maybach GLS gets a new electrically deployable illuminated sidestep that deploys every time the door is opened.



On the mechanical side of things, the Maybach GLS also gains the new twin-turbo 4.0-litre M177 EVO V8 engine. Compared to the older twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8, the new unit features a flat-plane crankshaft and develops 595 bhp and 850 Nm - up from 550 bhp and 770 Nm. Power continues to be sent to all four wheels via 4Matic all-wheel-drive and a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Mercedes says that the steering too has been retuned for more agile handling.



Ride quality is also expected to improve with the Maybach GLS getting the upgraded air suspension set-up from the standard GLS as standard. This includes active dampers that use Vehicle-to-X tech to use cloud-based data to adjust damping settings based on information gathered from other vehicles travelling the same route. E-Active Body Control remains an option.