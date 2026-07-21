Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 40,000
- Scorpio Classic prices increased by up to Rs 40,000
- Entry-level S 7-seat now starts at Rs 13.37 lakh
- Top-spec S11 variants now cost Rs 17.40 lakh
Mahindra has revised the prices of the Scorpio Classic, making the SUV dearer by up to Rs 40,000. The hike comes after the carmaker announced an average price increase of 2.7 per cent across its range earlier this month, citing rising commodity costs.
Also Read: Mahindra Rolls Out Three Millionth Vehicle From Chakan Plant
The Scorpio Classic continues to be offered in two trims – S and S11 – spread across four variants. All four have received a price revision, with the entry-level variants seeing hikes of up to Rs 39,000, while both S11 variants now cost Rs 40,000 more than before.
|Variant
|Old price
|New price
|Difference
|S MT 7-seat (SF)
|Rs 13.00 lakh
|Rs 13.37 lakh
|+Rs 37,000
|S MT 9-seat
|Rs 13.45 lakh
|Rs 13.84 lakh
|+Rs 39,000
|S11 7-seat (SF)
|Rs 17.00 lakh
|Rs 17.40 lakh
|+Rs 40,000
|S11 7-seat (CC)
|Rs 17.00 lakh
|Rs 17.40 lakh
|+Rs 40,000
Following the revision, the Scorpio Classic is now priced between Rs 13.37 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Scorpio Classic continues with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.
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