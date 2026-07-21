Mahindra Scorpio Classic Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 40,000

Mahindra has revised the prices of the Scorpio Classic, making the SUV dearer by up to Rs 40,000. The hike comes after the carmaker announced an average price increase of 2.7 per cent across its range earlier this month, citing rising commodity costs.

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The Scorpio Classic continues to be offered in two trims – S and S11 – spread across four variants. All four have received a price revision, with the entry-level variants seeing hikes of up to Rs 39,000, while both S11 variants now cost Rs 40,000 more than before.

Variant Old price New price Difference S MT 7-seat (SF) Rs 13.00 lakh Rs 13.37 lakh +Rs 37,000 S MT 9-seat Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.84 lakh +Rs 39,000 S11 7-seat (SF) Rs 17.00 lakh Rs 17.40 lakh +Rs 40,000 S11 7-seat (CC) Rs 17.00 lakh Rs 17.40 lakh +Rs 40,000

Following the revision, the Scorpio Classic is now priced between Rs 13.37 lakh and Rs 17.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scorpio Classic continues with a 2.2-litre diesel engine that churns out 130 bhp and 300 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox sending power to the rear wheels.