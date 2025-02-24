Login
Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

New special edition commemorates the SUV crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and is based on the Z8 and Z8 L trims.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 24, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Offered in Z8 and Z8 L (seven-seater) trims
  • Costs about Rs 20,000 more than the standard trim
  • Offered with petrol and diesel engine options

Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N Carbon Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Z8 and Z8 L trim levels, the Carbon Edition commemorates the Scorpio-N crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and gets blacked-out cosmetic elements inside and out. Compared to the standard Z8 and Z8 L variants, the Carbon Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000. The full prices are as follows:
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
 

VariantMahindra Scorpio-N Z8 (7-seater)Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L (7-seater)
Petrol MTRs 19.19 lakhRs 20.89 lakh
Petrol ATRs 20.70 lakhRs 22.31 lakh
Diesel MTRs 19.65 lakhRs 21.30 lakh
Diesel ATRs 21.18 lakhRs 22.76 lakh
Diesel 4x4 MTRs 21.72 lakhRs 23.33 lakh
Diesel 4x4 ATRs 23.44 lakhRs 24.89 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom

 

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched carandbike 1
 

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
 

Starting with the looks, the Carbon Edition features a Metallic Black paint finish paired with darkened chrome elements on the grille and window line, black alloy wheels and Dark Galvano-finished roof rails. The blacked-out exterior is accentuated by an all-black cabin featuring leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching and dark chrome accents. The Carbon Edition is solely available as a seven-seater with buyers not offered the option of captain seats in the second row. In standard spec, the Z8 L trim is offered with both six and seven-seat layouts while the Z8 trim is a seven-seater as standard.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests
 

Mahindra Scorpio N Carbon Edition Launched carandbike 4

 

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Spied At Charging Station; Set To Replace XUV400
 

Moving to the powertrain, the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options - both with manual and automatic gearboxes. The diesel is additionally available with the option of four-wheel drive. The turbo-petrol develops 200 bhp and 370 Nm (380 Nm in the automatic) while the diesel is good for 172 bhp and 370 Nm (400 Nm in the automatic).

Mahindra Scorpio-N
8.4

Mahindra Scorpio-N

Starts at ₹ 13.6 - 24.54 Lakh

