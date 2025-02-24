Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

Mahindra has launched the new Scorpio-N Carbon Edition in India with prices starting at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on the Z8 and Z8 L trim levels, the Carbon Edition commemorates the Scorpio-N crossing the 2 lakh unit sales milestone and gets blacked-out cosmetic elements inside and out. Compared to the standard Z8 and Z8 L variants, the Carbon Edition is priced at a premium of Rs 20,000. The full prices are as follows:



Variant Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 (7-seater) Mahindra Scorpio-N Z8 L (7-seater) Petrol MT Rs 19.19 lakh Rs 20.89 lakh Petrol AT Rs 20.70 lakh Rs 22.31 lakh Diesel MT Rs 19.65 lakh Rs 21.30 lakh Diesel AT Rs 21.18 lakh Rs 22.76 lakh Diesel 4x4 MT Rs 21.72 lakh Rs 23.33 lakh Diesel 4x4 AT Rs 23.44 lakh Rs 24.89 lakh

All prices, ex-showroom





Starting with the looks, the Carbon Edition features a Metallic Black paint finish paired with darkened chrome elements on the grille and window line, black alloy wheels and Dark Galvano-finished roof rails. The blacked-out exterior is accentuated by an all-black cabin featuring leatherette upholstery with contrast stitching and dark chrome accents. The Carbon Edition is solely available as a seven-seater with buyers not offered the option of captain seats in the second row. In standard spec, the Z8 L trim is offered with both six and seven-seat layouts while the Z8 trim is a seven-seater as standard.

Moving to the powertrain, the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition is offered with both the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options - both with manual and automatic gearboxes. The diesel is additionally available with the option of four-wheel drive. The turbo-petrol develops 200 bhp and 370 Nm (380 Nm in the automatic) while the diesel is good for 172 bhp and 370 Nm (400 Nm in the automatic).