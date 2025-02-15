Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New RS Q8BYD Sealion 7BYD SeagullVolvo EM 90Aston Martin New V12 Vanquish
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RYamaha New MT-09KTM New 390 DukeDucati New Multistrada V2Kawasaki New Versys X-300
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day

Mahindra said that 56 per cent of the bookings were for the larger XEV 9e with the top Pack Three variant of both SUVs accounting for a lion’s share of the bookings.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Top Pack Three trims account for 73 per cent of bookings
  • XEV 9e accounts for 56 per cent of total bookings
  • Deliveries to start in a phased manner from March 2025

Mahindra opened bookings for the all-new BE 6 and XEV 9e, its first pair of electric SUVs on the new INGLO platform, on February 14, 2025. The company has now announced that it has received 30,179 bookings in total for both SUVs just on Day 1. This is a notable number considering that total sales of electric passenger cars and SUVs in India totalled around 1 lakh units in the calendar year 2024.
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Mahindra BE 6e 16

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed
 

The BE 6 and XEV 9e made their global debut in production form late last year. Mahindra originally revealed the base Pack One spec of both SUVs before going on to eventually reveal details around Pack Two and Pack Three trim levels in the ensuing weeks. Buyers can currently pick from five trim levels for the BE 6 and four trim levels of the XEV 9e with a majority of the features shared by the two SUVs. The BE 6 is offered in Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three trims while the XEV 9e can be had in Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three trims.
 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14 44e9e05c88

Also read: Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
 

Moving to the demand break-up, Mahindra said that 56 per cent of buyers had opted for the larger XEV 9e Coupe-SUV with the BE 6 accounting for 44 per cent of bookings received. On the variant front, 73 per cent of bookings were for the top Pack 3 trim which incidentally will be the first units to be delivered.
 

Mahindra has announced a staggered delivery timeline for each of the variants which starts with the top Pack 3 variants of both SUVs from Mid-March 2025. This will be followed by the Pack Three Select and Pack Two variants from June and July 2025 respectively. Pack One Above and Pack One trim deliveries will commence in August 2025.

# Mahindra# Mahindra XEV 9e# Mahindra XEV 9E# Mahindra XEV# Mahindra XEV 9e bookings# Mahindra BE 6# Mahindra BE 6 bookings# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Mahindra had previewed the Scorpio-N-based pickup truck as the Global Pik-Up Concept in 2023.
    Mahindra Scorpio-N-Based Pickup Spied Testing In India
  • Offered in four variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered on all trims of the XEV 9e, along with their prices
    Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The Mahindra BE 6 is offered in five variants, with two battery pack options- 59 kWh and 79 kWh
    Mahindra BE 6: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • The Pack Two trim of the BE 6 is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh, while the same trim of the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 24.90 lakh
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Pack Two, Pack One Above And Pack Three Select Prices Revealed
  • The XEV 9e is the highest-scoring vehicle at BNCAP, followed closely by its sibling, the BE 6 electric SUV.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Electric SUVs Bag Five Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

Latest News

  • The Versys 1100 is the successor to the Versys 1000 and packs in a larger more powerful engine.
    Kawasaki Versys 1100 Launched In India at Rs 12.90 Lakh
  • Mahindra said that 56 per cent of the bookings were for the larger XEV 9e with the top Pack Three variant of both SUVs accounting for a lion’s share of the bookings.
    Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
  • The NS125 is now offered with single-channel ABS in the top variant.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 Single-Channel ABS Variant Launched At Rs 1.07 Lakh
  • As part of its Open Collaboration 2.0 initiative, Tata Motors is aiming to solve as many challenges that exist for potential electric car buyers, including a need for on-demand remote charging.
    Tata To Roll Out Mobile EV Charging In Two Cities By Mid-2025; Introduce UPI Payments For Community EV Chargers
  • The subcompact SUV now also offers three-point seatbelts for all passengers, split folding rear seats and adjustable rear headrests as standard.
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
  • The sketches provide the first proper look at the design of the concept that is set to be unveiled in March 2025.
    Volkswagen ID Every1 Concept Design Sketches Revealed; Smallest VW EV Yet To Debut On March 5
  • The KTM 390 Duke is now priced at Rs. 2.95 lakh (Ex-showroom), making it very good value as an entry-level performance naked.
    KTM 390 Duke Price Cut By Rs. 18,000; Now Costs Rs. 2.95 Lakh
  • The Honda NX200 is essentially a rebranded Honda CB200X with an updated OBD2B-compiant engine and feature updates.
    Honda NX200 Launched At Rs. 1.68 Lakh
  • The EV4 will take the form of a high-riding sedan while the Concept EV2 previews the newest and smallest member of the Kia EV family.
    Kia EV4, Concept EV2 To Debut On February 27
  • Toyota is expected to launch the Land Cruiser Prado in India sometime in the near future
    New Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Spotted Undisguised In India
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved