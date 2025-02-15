Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Receive Over 30,000 Bookings In 1 Day

Mahindra opened bookings for the all-new BE 6 and XEV 9e, its first pair of electric SUVs on the new INGLO platform, on February 14, 2025. The company has now announced that it has received 30,179 bookings in total for both SUVs just on Day 1. This is a notable number considering that total sales of electric passenger cars and SUVs in India totalled around 1 lakh units in the calendar year 2024.



The BE 6 and XEV 9e made their global debut in production form late last year. Mahindra originally revealed the base Pack One spec of both SUVs before going on to eventually reveal details around Pack Two and Pack Three trim levels in the ensuing weeks. Buyers can currently pick from five trim levels for the BE 6 and four trim levels of the XEV 9e with a majority of the features shared by the two SUVs. The BE 6 is offered in Pack One, Pack One Above, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three trims while the XEV 9e can be had in Pack One, Pack Two, Pack Three Select and Pack Three trims.



Moving to the demand break-up, Mahindra said that 56 per cent of buyers had opted for the larger XEV 9e Coupe-SUV with the BE 6 accounting for 44 per cent of bookings received. On the variant front, 73 per cent of bookings were for the top Pack 3 trim which incidentally will be the first units to be delivered.



Mahindra has announced a staggered delivery timeline for each of the variants which starts with the top Pack 3 variants of both SUVs from Mid-March 2025. This will be followed by the Pack Three Select and Pack Two variants from June and July 2025 respectively. Pack One Above and Pack One trim deliveries will commence in August 2025.