Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Offered in four variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered on all trims of the XEV 9e, along with their prices
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

4 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 11, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Prices for the BE 6 range from Rs 21.90 lakh to Rs 30.50 lakh.
  • Can be had with two battery packs- 59 kWh and 79 kWh.
  • Only the top-spec variant gets the 79 kWh battery pack.

Mahindra recently launched the XEV 9e electric SUV, alongside the BE 6, in India. First showcased in November 2024, the XEV 9e and BE 6 are the first vehicles from Mahindra to be underpinned by the all-new INGLO platform. The former is the more family-oriented vehicle among the duo, with the styling and features to match. Offered in five variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!
 

Pack One (59 kWh)


Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)


The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pack One is solely offered with a 59 kWh battery pack, much like all the other variants, except for the top-spec Pack Three which gets a larger 79 kWh battery pack. Even in its base spec, the XEV 9e gets a good amount of features including three 12.3-inch screens on the inside with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the outside, the base model comes with LED headlights and tail-lamps, in addition to non-alloy 19-inch wheels with aero covers. The cabin features fabric upholstery, a climate control system, rear AC vents, six speakers, and type C charging ports at the front and rear. On the safety front, this variant comes with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, brake-by-wire, and a rear parking camera.

 

  • Electric Power Steering
  • Drive Modes
  • SonicSuite with Virtual Engine Sounds
  • Cruise Control
  • Low Rolling Resistance Tyres
  • Illuminated Logo
  • Bi-LED Headlamps with DRLs
  • LED Tail lamps
  • Fabric Upholstery
  • 19-inch wheels with aero covers
  • 6 Airbags
  • All Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake-by-Wire
  • Driver Drowsiness Detection
  • Electronic Parking Brake
  • Rear Parking Sensors with HD Camera
  • Low Tyre Pressure Indication
  • Three Super Screens (12.3-Inch x 3)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset
  • Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
  • 5G Connectivity
  • Pre-installed OTT, Social Media, News, Shopping Apps
  • 4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters
  • Built-in Alexa
  • Push Button Start
  • Auto Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Smart Wipers
  • Rear AC Vents
  • Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt
  • Tilt and Telescopic Steering
  • Cooled Console Storage
  • Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front and Rear
  • Auto climate control


Pack Two

 

Price: Rs 24.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
 

The Pack Two variant is priced Rs 3 lakh higher than the base model. On the outside, the EV gets LED DRLs, fog lamps, cornering lamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a fixed glass roof. The cabin comes with leatherette seat upholstery and a leatherette steering wheel. The variant also gains features such as an advanced driver assistance systems suite (ADAS) with one radar and one vision camera, 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a front wireless charger, NFC key, dual-zone automatic climate control, and electrically-adjustable driver seat. 
 

  • Adaptive cruise control
  • Fixed Glass Roof
  • LED DRLs with Centre Signature Lamp
  • 19-inch Alloy Wheels
  • Leatherette Seat Upholstery
  • Leatherette Steering Wheel
  • Sequential Turn Indicators
  • Start-up Lighting Sequence
  • ADAS with 1 Radar & 1 Vision Camera
  • TPMS with Individual Tyre Pressure Display
  • Auto Defogger For Windshield
  • Front Fog Lamps
  • Cornering Lamps
  • Auto Booster Lamps
  • Front Parking Sensors
  • 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos
  • Wireless Charging in Front Row
  • NFC Key
  • 6 way Adjustable Powered Driver Seat + 2 way Adjustable Manual Lumbar
  • Auto Fold ORVMs
  • ORVM Auto Tilt on Reverse
  • Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control
  • Auto Dimming IRVM

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV9e Pack Three Price Revealed
 

Pack Three Select


Price: Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom)


The Pack Three Select variant of the XEV 9e comes with a price tag that is Rs 3 lakh higher than the Pack Two variant. While the Pack Three Select is positioned below the top-spec variant, it gets most of the bells and whistles offered on the latter. The EV gets adaptive suspension, wireless charging at the front and rear, second-row sunshade, front ventilated seats, CapTouch switches on the console and steering wheel, the Eyedentity function, autopark, and electrical flush door handles among other features. On the safety front, the Pack Three Select gets a seventh knee airbag alongside a blind view monitor and a 360-degree camera. 
 

  • Adaptive Suspension
  • Soft Leatherette-wrapped Interior trims
  • CapTouch Switches on Console and Steering Wheel
  • 7 Airbags (6 Airbags + Driver Knee Airbag)
  • Eyedentity – DOMS
  • 360-degree cameras
  • Blind View Monitor
  • Secure360
  • Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon Chipset with 24 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage
  • Autopark
  • Video Calling
  • Dual Wireless Charging (Front and Rear) 
  • VR LED Air Filtration
  • Ventilated front-row seats
  • Electrically Deployed Flush Door Handles
  • Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)
  • Power Operated Tailgate (with Gesture Control)
  • Second Row Window Sunshade
  • One-touch Driver Power Window


 

Pack Three
 

Price: Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

 

The biggest point to note about the top-spec variant is that it is powered by a larger 79 kWh battery pack, and has a peak power output of 282 bhp, 54 bhp more than the other variants. This unit can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC Charger. The Pack Three also gets a more sophisticated Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems suite (ADAS) with 5 radars and 1 vision camera, alongside the VisionX head-up display unit. 

 

  • Ambient lighting
  • Carpet Lamps
  • VisionX (ARHUD)
  • Level 2 ADAS with 5 Radars & 1 Vision Camera
