Mahindra XEV 9e: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

Mahindra recently launched the XEV 9e electric SUV, alongside the BE 6, in India. First showcased in November 2024, the XEV 9e and BE 6 are the first vehicles from Mahindra to be underpinned by the all-new INGLO platform. The former is the more family-oriented vehicle among the duo, with the styling and features to match. Offered in five variants, let’s take a look at all the features offered, along with their prices, variant-wise.

Pack One (59 kWh)



Price: Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



The base variant of the Mahindra XEV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The Pack One is solely offered with a 59 kWh battery pack, much like all the other variants, except for the top-spec Pack Three which gets a larger 79 kWh battery pack. Even in its base spec, the XEV 9e gets a good amount of features including three 12.3-inch screens on the inside with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. On the outside, the base model comes with LED headlights and tail-lamps, in addition to non-alloy 19-inch wheels with aero covers. The cabin features fabric upholstery, a climate control system, rear AC vents, six speakers, and type C charging ports at the front and rear. On the safety front, this variant comes with six airbags, disc brakes on all four wheels, brake-by-wire, and a rear parking camera.

Electric Power Steering

Drive Modes

SonicSuite with Virtual Engine Sounds

Cruise Control

Low Rolling Resistance Tyres

Illuminated Logo

Bi-LED Headlamps with DRLs

LED Tail lamps

Fabric Upholstery

19-inch wheels with aero covers

6 Airbags

All Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake-by-Wire

Driver Drowsiness Detection

Electronic Parking Brake

Rear Parking Sensors with HD Camera

Low Tyre Pressure Indication

Three Super Screens (12.3-Inch x 3)

Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

5G Connectivity

Pre-installed OTT, Social Media, News, Shopping Apps

4 Speakers and 2 Tweeters

Built-in Alexa

Push Button Start

Auto Headlights

Rain Sensing Smart Wipers

Rear AC Vents

Height Adjustable Driver Seat & Seat Belt

Tilt and Telescopic Steering

Cooled Console Storage

Type C Fast Charging Ports for Front and Rear

Auto climate control



Pack Two

Price: Rs 24.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



The Pack Two variant is priced Rs 3 lakh higher than the base model. On the outside, the EV gets LED DRLs, fog lamps, cornering lamps, 19-inch alloy wheels, and a fixed glass roof. The cabin comes with leatherette seat upholstery and a leatherette steering wheel. The variant also gains features such as an advanced driver assistance systems suite (ADAS) with one radar and one vision camera, 16 Speaker Harman/Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos, a front wireless charger, NFC key, dual-zone automatic climate control, and electrically-adjustable driver seat.



Adaptive cruise control

Fixed Glass Roof

LED DRLs with Centre Signature Lamp

19-inch Alloy Wheels

Leatherette Seat Upholstery

Leatherette Steering Wheel

Sequential Turn Indicators

Start-up Lighting Sequence

ADAS with 1 Radar & 1 Vision Camera

TPMS with Individual Tyre Pressure Display

Auto Defogger For Windshield

Front Fog Lamps

Cornering Lamps

Auto Booster Lamps

Front Parking Sensors

16 Speaker Harman/Kardon Audio with Dolby Atmos

Wireless Charging in Front Row

NFC Key

6 way Adjustable Powered Driver Seat + 2 way Adjustable Manual Lumbar

Auto Fold ORVMs

ORVM Auto Tilt on Reverse

Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control

Auto Dimming IRVM

Pack Three Select



Price: Rs 27.90 lakh (ex-showroom)



The Pack Three Select variant of the XEV 9e comes with a price tag that is Rs 3 lakh higher than the Pack Two variant. While the Pack Three Select is positioned below the top-spec variant, it gets most of the bells and whistles offered on the latter. The EV gets adaptive suspension, wireless charging at the front and rear, second-row sunshade, front ventilated seats, CapTouch switches on the console and steering wheel, the Eyedentity function, autopark, and electrical flush door handles among other features. On the safety front, the Pack Three Select gets a seventh knee airbag alongside a blind view monitor and a 360-degree camera.



Adaptive Suspension

Soft Leatherette-wrapped Interior trims

CapTouch Switches on Console and Steering Wheel

7 Airbags (6 Airbags + Driver Knee Airbag)

Eyedentity – DOMS

360-degree cameras

Blind View Monitor

Secure360

Qualcomm 8295 Snapdragon Chipset with 24 GB RAM & 128 GB Storage

Autopark

Video Calling

Dual Wireless Charging (Front and Rear)

VR LED Air Filtration

Ventilated front-row seats

Electrically Deployed Flush Door Handles

Passive Keyless Entry (PKE)

Power Operated Tailgate (with Gesture Control)

Second Row Window Sunshade

One-touch Driver Power Window





Pack Three



Price: Rs 30.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The biggest point to note about the top-spec variant is that it is powered by a larger 79 kWh battery pack, and has a peak power output of 282 bhp, 54 bhp more than the other variants. This unit can be charged from 20 to 80 per cent in just 20 minutes with a 175 kW DC Charger. The Pack Three also gets a more sophisticated Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems suite (ADAS) with 5 radars and 1 vision camera, alongside the VisionX head-up display unit.