Mahindra XEV 9e First Drive Review: A Star Is Born!

The Mahindra XEV 9e is a born electric vehicle that has the potential to be a game changer for Mahindra.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 29, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • The Mahindra XEV 9e is a born electric SUV
  • The SUV is powerful, well equipped and modern
  • The Mahindra XEV 9e has been launched at a starting price of Rs. 21.90 lakh

It was way back at the 2016 Auto Expo that Mahindra showed a bold new concept car which led to a lot of mixed reactions. A coupe SUV that was conceptualized even before coupe SUVs became a trend in the mass-market segment like today. It was called, the Mahindra XUV Aero, a coupe SUV based on the XUV500. While there were a whole lot of reasons why that SUV never went into production back then, 8 years later, now, we finally have a coupe SUV from Mahindra, and this one is a born electric vehicle. And this one is called – the Mahindra XEV 9e. 

 

Now, the new XEV 9e is in no way related to that coupe concept we saw in 2016, however, I do look at it as the Aero’s spiritual successor. Only this one is production-ready, and it has arrived with a smaller, and sportier partner – the BE 6e. We recently got to spend some time with both electric coupe SUVs at the Mahindra SUV Proving Track (MSPT). Now, we’ll tell you about the BE 6e in a different review, for now, the question is, does Mahindra have a winner at its hand with the XEV 9e? 

 

Desing & Dimensions

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 14

 

Now, there is a chance you might think this is an electrified version of the XUV700, however, that is not the case. It’s a ground-up new electric origin vehicle and Mahindra is calling it the INGLO platform, but more on that a little later. Now visually, if I had to describe it in one word, I would say it’s ‘Bold’. The sharp and muscular silhouette is highlighted by the aggressive LED lighting elements, which include the edge-to-edge connected LED DRLs and taillights. The jewel-like headlamps too look powerful, however, its nighttime effects are yet to be seen. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 16

 

This being an EV, there is no grille up front but, to break the monotony the designers have added a pattern, however, I can’t say it’s my favourite part. The company has also given in to the latest trend of using glossy black cladding for the bumpers and wheel arches. Now it will be difficult to maintain, but it looks premium. The XEV 9e also bears Mahindra’s new infinity logo, designed specifically for EVs, and the 20-inch wheels you see here also come with aero inserts. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 18

 

Now there will be some of you who’ll be comparing it to the XUV700, so let’s take that to give you some perspective on its size. With its dimensions standing at 4789 mm in length, 1907 mm in width, and 1694 mm in height, the XEV 9e is bigger than the XUV700 in every aspect. Moreover, it also features a 25 mm longer wheelbase at 2775 mm, and this is a 5-seater. And what that translates to an extremely roomy cabin. 

 

Interior & Cabin Features 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 24

 

The XEV e9 undoubtedly gets one of the most premium-looking interiors in this segment. The light colour tones, the large windows, and the massive panoramic sunroof make the cabin look larger than it is. However, a closer look reveals that some of the plastic parts used here are not of the best quality, and the seats too which are draped in white faux leather will get dirty easily so, you’ll have to take that into account. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 38

 

Having said that, the fit and finish seem good, and Mahindra also offers ventilated front seats. However, it’s only the driver who gets the power-adjustable seat. And this kind of cost-cutting feels like quite an irony when they use the term Unlimit Luxury. However, you do get a wireless phone charger, a couple of Type-C USB ports and dual-zone climate control. There is a selfie camera as well which takes high-quality videos and photos. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 45

 

But the actual party piece is the super-wide triple-screen display that runs from one end of the dashboard to the other. Each screen is 12.3-inch in size and from left to right you get – a multimedia touchscreen, the infotainment display at the centre, and finally the driver instrument cluster on the extreme right. Nonetheless, it’s quick and smooth thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 processor and the 6th gen Adreno GPU. Now, the displays are crisp and of high quality, however, the UI feels a bit cluttered with one too many apps, which include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 44

 

Now the fact remains that for most in-car functions you will have to use the infotainment screen and that is my least favourite bit. However, it’s the trend and it seems that’s what Mahindra feels customers want. Also, in addition to connectivity tech, the passenger screen will allow you to play videos and movies on the various streaming apps offered - like YouTube, Amazone Price etc. What makes the experience better though is the 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with Dolby Atmos. It’s an amazing system and is likely to please a lot of audiophiles. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 34

 

The rear seat experience is also good. The seats are comfortable, you get ample knee and headroom, and the windows come with blinds. Now, you get rear AC vents, but no fan controller, however, the cooling was quite good and three average-sized people can sit here with ease. Also, as part of the accessories, you can also get a couple of multimedia screens for the rear passengers. So yes, if you plan to be chauffeured around, the XEV won’t really disappoint. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 23

 

Furthermore, for the first time, the panoramic sunroof also comes with interesting light patterns that illuminate and look particularly nice at night time. As for the bootspace, you get a massive 663 litre capacity at the back, and there is a frunk as well with a capacity of 150 litres, the biggest in an EV we have seen in India so far. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 5

 

Safety and Tech

 

Now, when it comes to safety, Mahindra has a wide range of 5-star rated cars, and with the XEV 9e, the company wants to bag another 5-star rating. This is why, in addition to a reinforced chassis and high stiffness bodyshell, you also get a tonne of standard safety features like – 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, brake-by-wire, electronic parking brake, rear parking sensors with camera, and low tyre pressure indicator. In fact, you also get driver drowsiness detection. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 13

 

Of course, the model I drove came with a tonne of extra features like – 7 airbags, 360-degree cameras, TPMS, and an ADAS system that uses - 12 ultrasonic sensors, 5 radars, and 6 cameras. So, you get auto braking, blind spot detection, lane and steering assist, adaptive cruise control and more. In fact, you also get an auto parking function wherein the car can park itself. You can either simply sit in the car while the 9e parks itself, or use the key fob as a remote control to park the 9e from outside the vehicle. Is the latter a gimmick? Maybe, but I like it. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 1

 

Battery Tech And Range

 

There are two battery options to choose from – 59 kWh and 79 kWh, I drove the one with the latter. Now, the SUV uses a skateboard architecture with a Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery, and the cells used here are blade cells procured from BYD. Simply put, the company has been able to put more cells within a compact battery pack, thus offering more range and performance. 

 

Mahindra XEV 9 E 17

 

Coming to the range – the XEV 9e’s 79 kWh battery pack will offer a claimed range of 656 km on a single charge. The smaller battery pack will offer you somewhere around 542 km. Interestingly, both options support DC fast charging up to 175 kW, so you can top up the battery from 20 to 80% in about 20 mins. Provided you have access to such powerful chargers. 

 

Performance & Dynamics

 

The XEV 9e offers a single electric motor that is attached to the rear axle. Depending on the battery option you choose, the motor produces either 228 bhp (59 kWh) or 282 bhp (79 kWh) and both offer a meaty 380 Nm of peak torque as standard. What this translates to is some crazy fun behind the wheel. The acceleration is quick, the power build-up instant, and it is extremely enjoyable. 

