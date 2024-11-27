Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUVs: 5 Features That Are A First For Mahindra

Mahindra has launched two all-new electric vehicles in India, named BE 6e and XEV 9e. The SUV maker, however, has announced the starting prices of both the electric models, with the BE 6e priced at Rs 18.90 lakh and the XEV 9e at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Apart from the coupe-style design, both all-electric models incorporate features that are a first for a Mahindra vehicle, and we list down some of the key offerings below.

Auto-park function

Both electric SUVs get a one-touch auto-park function, which can be operated through the key fob or while sitting inside the SUV.

Three screens on the XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e has three 12.3-inch screens dominating the dashboard. The touchscreen on the extreme left is dedicated to the co-passenger, while the central handles infotainment duties, and the third, positioned behind the steering wheel, is the driver’s cluster.

Illuminated panoramic sunroof

The panoramic sunroof on both models has an ambient lighting pattern on it with 16 million colour options to choose from.

In-Car audio

Mahindra has incorporated a specialised 16-speaker, 1,400-watt Harman Kardon sound system for both BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs.

Brake-by-wire

Both the electric models benefit from an “Intelligent Brake System” with an integrated electronic booster for the brake-by-wire tech. This, according to Mahindra, will enable the cars to come to a halt from 100 kmph in 40 metres.

