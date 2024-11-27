Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV: In Pictures

Alongside the launch of the BE 6e electric vehicle, Mahindra also launched the XEV 9e all-electric coupe-SUV, with prices starting at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the entry-level variant. Similar to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is the first electric vehicle launched from the XEV family. It is underpinned by the brand’s INGLO platform, akin to the BE 6e.

Similar to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e borrows much of its design cues from the XUV.e8 concepts showcased back in 2022.

Akin to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is also underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform.

At the front, it gets a connected LED lightbar followed by triangular headlights and a closed-off grille.

Moreover, it gets a coupe-SUV design with the roofline sloping down towards the rear.

At the rear, it gets slim, connected LED tail lights and a brake lamp positioned right below the spoiler.

In terms of dimensions, the XEV 9e measures 4789mm in length, 1907mm in width, and 1694mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2775mm.

Inside, the first thing that might catch your eye is the triple screens spanning the width of the dashboard. Each screen measures 12.3 inches.

It gets a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo.

The centre console is a bit different than the BE 6e, with the most noticeable distinction being the gear selector.

Features of interest include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, connectivity options, semi-active suspension, cruise control, disc brakes all around, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others.

The boot space is rated to be 663 litres, while it also has an additional frunk space of 150 litres.

The all-electric SUV rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with 245/55-section tyres. (20-inch tyres offered as an option).

Battery pack options are similar to the BE 6e, with a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh option. The former is good for 542 km on a single charge, while the larger pack offers a claimed range of 656 km (ARAI-certified figures).

Power output figures for the single-motor 59 kWh variant are 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the same motor in the 79 kWh version churns out 282 bhp and 380 Nm.

According to Mahindra, the 59 kWh variant takes 20 minutes to top up from 20 to 80 per cent with a 140 kW DC fast charger, while the 79 kWh battery can be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger.