Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV: In Pictures

The XEV 9e is the first electric model to yield from Mahindra’s XEV family and is underpinned by the brand’s Born Electric (BE) INGLO platform.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 27, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Mahindra XEV 9e prices start at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • It is offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh
  • Wheelbase is identical to BE 6e at 2775mm; the frunk size has grown to 150 litres

 Alongside the launch of the BE 6e electric vehicle, Mahindra also launched the XEV 9e all-electric coupe-SUV, with prices starting at Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the entry-level variant. Similar to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is the first electric vehicle launched from the XEV family. It is underpinned by the brand’s INGLO platform, akin to the BE 6e. 

 

 

Also Read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

 

Mahindra XEV 9e 14

Similar to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e borrows much of its design cues from the XUV.e8 concepts showcased back in 2022. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 16

Akin to the BE 6e, the XEV 9e is also underpinned by Mahindra’s INGLO platform. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 4

At the front, it gets a connected LED lightbar followed by triangular headlights and a closed-off grille. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 1

Moreover, it gets a coupe-SUV design with the roofline sloping down towards the rear.

Mahindra XEV 9e 2

At the rear, it gets slim, connected LED tail lights and a brake lamp positioned right below the spoiler. 

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh

 

Mahindra XEV 9e 5

In terms of dimensions, the XEV 9e measures 4789mm in length, 1907mm in width, and 1694mm in height, while the wheelbase is 2775mm. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 9

Inside, the first thing that might catch your eye is the triple screens spanning the width of the dashboard. Each screen measures 12.3 inches. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 10

It gets a two-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel with an illuminated Mahindra logo.

Mahindra XEV 9e 11

The centre console is a bit different than the BE 6e, with the most noticeable distinction being the gear selector. 

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures

 

Mahindra XEV 9e 12

Features of interest include a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, connectivity options, semi-active suspension, cruise control, disc brakes all around, and a Harman Kardon sound system among others. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 8

The boot space is rated to be 663 litres, while it also has an additional frunk space of 150 litres.

Mahindra XEV 9e 7

The all-electric SUV rides on 19-inch aero-optimised wheels with 245/55-section tyres. (20-inch tyres offered as an option). 

Mahindra XEV 9e 13

Battery pack options are similar to the BE 6e, with a 59 kWh and a 79 kWh option. The former is good for 542 km on a single charge, while the larger pack offers a claimed range of 656 km (ARAI-certified figures). 

Mahindra XEV 9e 6

Power output figures for the single-motor 59 kWh variant are 228 bhp and 380 Nm, while the same motor in the 79 kWh version churns out 282 bhp and 380 Nm. 

Mahindra XEV 9e 15

According to Mahindra, the 59 kWh variant takes 20 minutes to top up from 20 to 80 per cent with a 140 kW DC fast charger, while the 79 kWh battery can be juiced up from 20 to 80 per cent in 20 minutes using a 175 kW DC fast charger. 

