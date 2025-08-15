Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform

Mahindra has unveiled the Vision X, one of four new SUV concepts based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular, multi-energy platform. The concept was showcased alongside the Vision.S, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT is part of the company’s Global Vision 2027 strategy.

Also Read: Mahindra Concept Vehicles Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images

The Vision X represents what Mahindra describes as “sculptural athleticism” — a design approach focused on strong proportions and dynamic surfaces. Developed by Mahindra’s design studios in India and the UK, the model features a high-riding stance and bold styling, intended for both urban and off-road use.

The NU_IQ platform is designed to support a range of body styles, powertrains (including internal combustion, hybrid, and electric), and both front- and all-wheel-drive layouts. Mahindra says the flat-floor architecture will allow for a spacious cabin with class-leading boot space, while meeting global safety standards.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition: In Pictures

While technical specifications for the Vision X have not been released, Mahindra confirmed the concept is engineered for right- and left-hand-drive markets, with production planned to begin in 2027. The company aims to position the NU_IQ-based SUVs for both Indian and international markets.

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Launched At Rs 27.79 Lakh

The Vision X and its sibling concepts mark the next phase of Mahindra’s “HEARTCORE” design philosophy, combining traditional SUV attributes with advanced technology through the brand’s NU_UX digital architecture.