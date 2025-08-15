Mahindra Vision X Concept Revealed; Based On New NU IQ Platform
By Bilal Firfiray
1 mins read
Published on August 15, 2025
Highlights
- Vision X is one of four SUV concepts revealed under Mahindra’s Global Vision 2027 strategy.
- Built on the NU_IQ platform, supporting ICE, hybrid, and electric powertrains.
- Production to begin in 2027 for both Indian and international markets, including LHD regions.
Mahindra has unveiled the Vision X, one of four new SUV concepts based on its upcoming NU_IQ modular, multi-energy platform. The concept was showcased alongside the Vision.S, Vision.T, and Vision.SXT is part of the company’s Global Vision 2027 strategy.
The Vision X represents what Mahindra describes as “sculptural athleticism” — a design approach focused on strong proportions and dynamic surfaces. Developed by Mahindra’s design studios in India and the UK, the model features a high-riding stance and bold styling, intended for both urban and off-road use.
The NU_IQ platform is designed to support a range of body styles, powertrains (including internal combustion, hybrid, and electric), and both front- and all-wheel-drive layouts. Mahindra says the flat-floor architecture will allow for a spacious cabin with class-leading boot space, while meeting global safety standards.
While technical specifications for the Vision X have not been released, Mahindra confirmed the concept is engineered for right- and left-hand-drive markets, with production planned to begin in 2027. The company aims to position the NU_IQ-based SUVs for both Indian and international markets.
The Vision X and its sibling concepts mark the next phase of Mahindra’s “HEARTCORE” design philosophy, combining traditional SUV attributes with advanced technology through the brand’s NU_UX digital architecture.
