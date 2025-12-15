Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior Previewed Ahead Of Debut; Triple Screen Layout Confirmed

Mahindra has previewed the interior of the upcoming XUV 7XO (XUV 700 facelift) for the first time in a new teaser video. Set to debut on January 5, 2026, the new video confirms that the internal combustion SUV will receive the triple screen display first seen on Mahindra’s new ‘Born Electric’ XEV electric SUV family, along with some of the other features.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO Pre-Bookings Open December 15



New triple screen layout in the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO

The teaser video provides the first clear view of the upcoming SUV’s dashboard, revealing a design that looks to have been lifted straight from the recently launched XEV 9S. An almost edge-to-edge display sits atop the dashboard on a shelf-like element wrapped in tan leather. The teaser also confirms that the new SUV will feature the brand’s latest Adreno X+ Connect tech. A closer look at the driver display reveals a layout that doesn’t seem to have changed much compared to the XUV 700 and also confirms the presence of drive modes in the SUV.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 7XO (XUV700 Facelift) To Debut On January 5, 2026: Watch The First Teaser



Digital instrument cluster & central touchscreen; drive modes, dual-zone climate control & Alexa integration confirmed.

Moving to the touchscreen, confirmed tech visible includes dual-zone climate control, Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa integration, WiFi support and over-the-air software update capabilities. The dedicated co-driver display, meanwhile, offers video streaming capabilities along with letting users browse social media content.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9S First Drive Review: Big Electric SUV, Bigger Expectations

Co-driver display offers video streaming and social media browsing capabilities.

Other confirmed features visible in the video include a powered co-driver seat with boss mode, ambient lighting on the doors and dashboard, mounting points for tablets on the front seatbacks with a charging port, sunshades on the rear doors, rear AC vents and a panoramic sunroof can also be glimpsed. The XUV 7XO will also get a dual-tone upholstery finish, pairing what looks to be beige or tan with a lighter white or grey.



Co-driver seat is power adjustable and gets boss mode; the mounting point for a tablet holder is visible on the seat back.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 Facelift To Feature New Headlights, Latest Spy Shots Reveal



Moving to the exterior, previous teasers have provided a glimpse at updated wheel designs, new light clusters and parts of the grille.



Gets dual tone upholstery, ambient lighting & a panoramic sunroof.

Under the hood, the new 7XO is set to carry over the engines from the XUV 700 - the familiar 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and the 2.2-litre diesel unit, both paired with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Mahindra has opened pre-bookings for the new XUV 7XO in India from December 15, with the SUV set to take on the recently launched MG Hector facelift, Tata Harrier & Safari when it is launched in January.