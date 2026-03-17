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All-New BMW i3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Mar 17, 2026, 01:43 PM
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All-New BMW i3 Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
Key Highlights
  • New i3 to make global debut on March 18
  • Will sit on BMW's Neue Klasse platform from the iX3
  • Expected to share powertrains with the new iX3

Days ahead of its global debut, the new Neue-Klasse BMW i3 has been leaked in what looks to be an official video that has subsequently been pulled down. The video provides an up-close look at the new-gen electric sedan ahead of its March 18 debut.

Also read: car&bike Awards 2026: BMW X3 Bags The Premium Car Of The Year Title


2026 BMW i3 Neue Klasse leaked 4

The new i3 follows the same family design as we saw on the all-new iX3 last year. The headlamps and grille are neatly integrated as part of singular panels with LED lighting elements, providing a radical re-interpretation of BMW’s iconic kidney grille. A low-set central air-dam, flared front fenders, and a sculpted lower bonnet add to i3’s aggressive looks.

Also read: BMW M2 CS Comes To India; 530bhp, RWD, But Available In Limited Numbers

2026 BMW i3 Neue Klasse leaked 2

In profile, the new i3 looks quite well proportioned with an almost traditional three-box design, with the C-pillar neatly integrating into the rear deck. The wheel arches are filled with large alloy wheels, while a soft shoulder line is visible running the length of the car. The prominent flared rear wheel arches add some substance to the i3’s rear end design, with other notable design elements being a notable integrated spoiler-like boot lip, slim tail lamps and a faux diffuser element on the bumper.

Also read: Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV


2026 BMW i3 Neue Klasse leaked 1

Inside, the cabin looks to be identical to the new iX3, replete with the large hexagonal central touchscreen designed to look angled towards the driver. The electric sedan also gets the edge-to-edge panoramic display at the base of the windshield and the new design steering with vertical spokes. As with the iX3, physical buttons are minimal.

Also read: All Electric BMW M3 Details Out; Will Offer Simulated Gear Shifts, Synthetic Sounds


2026 BMW i3 Neue Klasse leaked 3

Also read: All-Electric BMW M3 Teased Ahead Of Debut

Mechanically, the new i3 will also be underpinned by BMW’s Neue Klasse platform that debuted in the iX3 with the sedan expected to share much of its running gear with its SUV sibling. BMW has also confirmed a hot M variant of the i3 will be arriving shortly after the standard sedan.

Image Source: Wilcoblok/Instagram.

# BMW# BMW Electric cars# BMW Neue Klasse# BMW Neue Klasse sedan# BMW i3# Next-gen BMW i3# New-gen BMW i3# Cars

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