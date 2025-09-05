Second-Gen BMW iX3 Revealed As First Neue Klasse Electric SUV

BMW has pulled the wraps off the new iX3, the first production model to use its new Neue Klasse electric platform. The name, first used in the 1960s for a series of cars that helped define BMW’s identity, now returns as the base for its next generation of EVs. The second generation of the all-electric mid-sized luxury SUV will be launched later this year in Germany, with an India launch expected by late 2026.

The new iX3 is equipped with a 108.7 kWh battery, built on BMW’s latest 800V architecture and cylindrical cell design. It supports fast charging at up to 400 kW, which, according to BMW, can add around 372 km of range in just 10 minutes. On a full charge, the claimed range is up to 805 km (WLTP). Power comes from a dual-motor setup making 469 bhp and 645 Nm, with all-wheel drive and a 0-100 kmph time of 4.9 seconds.

The Neue Klasse (New Class in German) is a name BMW used in the Sixties for a new range of cars that sort of scripted its revival. The electric platform is capable of ultra-fast charging with its 800V architecture. It will also feature BMW’s latest 6th-generation eDrive powertrains. The battery cells are cylindrical instead of prismatic and claimed to have higher energy density, which has enhanced range by more than a third.

The design of the new iX3 reflects BMW’s new styling language. At the front, the iX3 features an upright stance and sleek, newly designed headlights. In profile, it gets flush-fitting door handles and squared-off, body-coloured wheel arches, while 20-inch alloy wheels come standard, 21- and 22-inch wheels are also available as an option. At the rear, wide L-shaped taillights adopt an angular design and are split into individual lighting elements.

Taking centre stage on the dashboard is a 17.9-inch touchscreen, running BMW’s new Operating System X. Complementing it is the Panoramic Vision display, which stretches across the width of the windscreen and shows essential driving info such as battery charge level, current drive mode, and outside temperature.

Other details of the second-gen model include the 520 litres of boot space, which expands to 1,750 litres when the rear seats are folded. There’s also a 58-litre storage compartment under the bonnet, useful for stashing charging cables or smaller bags.

In terms of rivals, the iX3 will likely go up against models like the Audi Q6 e-tron and Porsche Macan EV, with the Mercedes EQB also falling into the picture. The first-generation iX3 never made it to India, largely due to its high pricing as a full import. This time, local assembly in Chennai seems more likely, though pricing is still expected to hover around the Rs 1 crore mark.



BMW also previewed the upcoming iX3 sedan, the next vehicle in the Neue Klasse series, with 40 new or updated models expected by 2027.

