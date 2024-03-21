BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV concept makes its global debut and is said to preview the BMW iX3 electric SUV, which will be revealed next year. The Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV concept will go into series production next year itself, at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse will be a range of futuristic, fully electric vehicles exhibit, that make use of different design languages across different vehicle body-styles. BMW aims to have 50 per cent electric vehicles sales globally by 2030.

The Vision Neue Klasse X is a Sports Activity Vehicle or a sporty SUV in BMW-speak and at least from the photos, it is clear that the SAV is a good-looking machine, even if it is in concept form at the moment. The face of the SAV is characterised by an illuminated BMW kidney grille which is slimmer and forms a part of the bold-looking bumper and a minimalist yet futuristic front end. The profile of the SAV is similar to that of the BMW iX while the rear is completely new, with slim LED taillights, 3D-printed parts and a nicely integrated spoiler. With better ground clearance, the fully-electric vehicle architecture offers new possibilities for an even more spacious interior. It allows for a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and sporty proportions.

The surface of the body of the EV Concept is done is ‘Coral Silver’, which BMW says, exudes a ‘lightness’. The rear windows get the company’s signature Hofmeister Kink, with a reflective print and not the usual chrome edges.

The interior of the Vision Neue Klasse X makes use of a brand new material called ‘Verdana’ which is made of petroleum-free products, along with being plant and mineral-based. The company is also using maritime plastics such as discarded fish nets. The side skirts and front and rear attachments on the car are made from recycled mono materials which offer better recyclability.

The cabin of the Concept EV SUV is airy and has a futuristic design. The highlight is the BMW Panoramic Vision and Hyperson Wheel personalised sound experience. The 3D head-up display along with the Central Display and Panoramic Vision, allow the front passengers to have a completely new driving experience.

The Vision Neue Klasse X makes use of BMW’s sixth generation e-Drive technology which means updated electric drivetrain and use of round lithium-ion battery cells instead of the older prismatic cells. The volumetric energy density is more than 20 per cent higher. The new drivetrain also gets an 800-volt system which will make charging the car 30 per cent faster. BMW says that the car can be charged to have a range of 300 km in just 10 minutes. The sixth generation of BMW eDrive also delivers up to 30 percent more range thanks to new technology and better aerodynamics, with drag reduced by 20 per cent.