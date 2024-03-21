Login
BMW Vision Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Breaks Cover

BMW took the wraps off its latest electric SUV concept, the Vision Neue Klasse X. Think of it as a pre-cursor to the next-generation BMW iX3 electric SUV.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW takes the wraps off the Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV concept
  • It previews the next-gen BMW iX 3 SUV
  • The derivative of this concept SUV will go into production next year

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV concept makes its global debut and is said to preview the BMW iX3 electric SUV, which will be revealed next year. The Vision Neue Klasse X electric SUV concept will go into series production next year itself, at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. BMW’s Vision Neue Klasse will be a range of futuristic, fully electric vehicles exhibit, that make use of different design languages across different vehicle body-styles. BMW aims to have 50 per cent electric vehicles sales globally by 2030.

 

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse Electric Sedan Concept Previews 3-Series Sized EV For 2025

The Vision Neue Klasse X is a Sports Activity Vehicle or a sporty SUV in BMW-speak and at least from the photos, it is clear that the SAV is a good-looking machine, even if it is in concept form at the moment. The face of the SAV is characterised by an illuminated BMW kidney grille which is slimmer and forms a part of the bold-looking bumper and a minimalist yet futuristic front end. The profile of the SAV is similar to that of the BMW iX while the rear is completely new, with slim LED taillights, 3D-printed parts and a nicely integrated spoiler. With better ground clearance, the fully-electric vehicle architecture offers new possibilities for an even more spacious interior. It allows for a long wheelbase, short overhangs, and sporty proportions.

The surface of the body of the EV Concept is done is ‘Coral Silver’, which BMW says, exudes a ‘lightness’. The rear windows get the company’s signature Hofmeister Kink, with a reflective print and not the usual chrome edges. 

 

Also Read: BMW iX XDrive50 Launched In India

 

The interior of the Vision Neue Klasse X makes use of a brand new material called ‘Verdana’ which is made of petroleum-free products, along with being plant and mineral-based. The company is also using maritime plastics such as discarded fish nets. The side skirts and front and rear attachments on the car are made from recycled mono materials which offer better recyclability. 

The cabin of the Concept EV SUV is airy and has a futuristic design. The highlight is the BMW Panoramic Vision and Hyperson Wheel personalised sound experience. The 3D head-up display along with the Central Display and Panoramic Vision, allow the front passengers to have a completely new driving experience. 

The Vision Neue Klasse X makes use of BMW’s sixth generation e-Drive technology which means updated electric drivetrain and use of round lithium-ion battery cells instead of the older prismatic cells. The volumetric energy density is more than 20 per cent higher. The new drivetrain also gets an 800-volt system which will make charging the car 30 per cent faster. BMW says that the car can be charged to have a range of 300 km in just 10 minutes. The sixth generation of BMW eDrive also delivers up to 30 percent more range thanks to new technology and better aerodynamics, with drag reduced by 20 per cent.  

# BMW Neue Klasse# BMW Neue Klasse X# BMW Vision Neue Klasse X# Electric Mobility# Electric SUV# BMW electric cars# Cars# New Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

