BMW Neue Klasse Concept Previews 3 Series-Size Electric Sedan Due In 2025

With an eye on having electric vehicles (EV) make up about half its total global sales before 2030, BMW has showcased the next step in its EV strategy with the unveiling of the Neue Klasse concept. The name is German for ‘new class’, hinting at the breakaway nature of this new range of models from the BMW EVs the world has seen so far. Core to the Neue Klasse philosophy is the pared-down exterior design and styling, a minimalistic interior and a new powertrain that’s a complete departure from those seen in battery-powered BMWs till date. While the first Neue Klasse concept shown is not destined for production, it previews the BMW 3 Series-sized electric sedan that is due to enter production in 2025.

The Neue Klasse concept features a reimagined twin-headlight layout and ‘kidney grille’ light signature.

BMW design chief Adrian van Hooydonk says the Neue Klasse retains the “very essence of BMW” from a design and styling point of view. At the unveiling, Hooydonk pointed out how the Neue Klasse concept has typically BMW proportions and a “two-and-a-half-box” design with short overhangs and large, 21-inch wheels housed in subtly flared wheel arches. He also made it a point to talk about how the Neue Klasse concept is “much cleaner in surfacing and details than any BMW” seen till date.

Short overhangs and taut surfacing add to the concept's appeal; note absence of door handles.

The concept, which is an evolution of the radical i Vision Dee concept, appears to draw design inspiration from the 3 Series range of the past. It’s low-slung, has a long wheelbase, frameless doors, thin pillars and a full-width LED tail-light, with BMW deeming the concept’s body structure ‘almost monolithic’. There’s a new take on the signature twin-headlight layout and kidney grille, the latter being visualised as a light signature as BMW aims to replace the use of chrome entirely with light modules on future models. Both bumpers and side skirts are finished in black, and the 21-inch aero-focused wheels are styled to look like the wheels seen on some famous BMW race cars.

Neue Klasse models will debut the next-gen iDrive in-car system.

Central to the Neue Klasse models’ interior experience will be the new-gen iDrive in-car system. The rotary iDrive controller – which has been part of pretty much every BMW over the years – has been done away with, as have most other physical controls. All key functions are built into the central touchscreen system, which will work in conjunction with the ‘Panoramic Vision’ head-up display that’ll debut in the Neue Klasse. Information is projected across the entire width of the windscreen, and the driver will be able to project information shown on the central display on the windscreen by simply swiping on a touchpad integrated into the right spoke of the steering wheel.

Long-range versions of Neue Klasse models could have a range of close to 1,000 kilometres.

A major change for the Neue Klasse models will come in the form of new battery cells. Instead of the prismatic cells used by BMW EVs until now, Neue Klasse models will have 4695- and 46120-format cylindrical cells. While these continue with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry, they feature increased nickel content and reduced cobalt content, and are said to offer 20 per cent higher energy density. This will lead to an increase of 30 per cent in total range for the Neue Klasse models, with the long-range models expected to have a range of close to 1,000 kilometres (WLTP cycle). Additionally, Neue Klasse EVs will also have 30 per cent quicker charge times.

BMW will launch six Neue Klasse models by 2027, including sedan and SUV body styles, with production slated to begin in Hungary, followed by Germany, China and Mexico. Interestingly, Mercedes-Benz will also unveil its new Concept CLA sedan on September 3, ahead of both battery-powered sedan concepts making their public debut at the Munich motor show next week.