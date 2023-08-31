Facelifted BMW X5 Protection VR6 Armoured SUV Revealed

Following the global unveiling of the facelifted X5 in early 2023, BMW has now revealed the updated armoured iteration of its luxury SUV. The new X5 Protection VR6 gets the updated design and interior of the 2023 X5 on sale in international markets and comes with a range of integrated protection features, including an armoured body and specially designed safety glass.



As with prior iterations, there are very few discerning features to set the armoured X5 apart from its standard sibling with most changes hidden away under the skin. The armoured SUV even gets the sportier M design touches including the twin-bar M grille, sporty bumpers and wheels and even the darkened chrome elements from the Shadowline package. It even features twin exhausts similar to M models.

The cabin too carries over all the upgrades of the 2023 X5 including the revised dashboard with the single-piece curved display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. BMW says that the X5 Protection comes with sport seats as standard with comfort seats available as an option. Unlike the five-seat standard X5, the X5 Protection is a four-seater as standard. Standard features include four-zone climate control, soft close doors, hi-fi audio system, surround view camera, BMW Drive Recorder as well as reworked Integral Active Steering, active roll stabilisation, and adaptive M suspension to account for the SUV’s added weight.



Coming to the armouring, the X5 Protection features the use of high-strength steel sections designed to match the body's contours hidden under the skin. The reinforcements can be found in the doors, side frames, roof, and bulkhead to shield the occupants of the cabin. The standard glass is replaced by re-inforced safety glass to keep out projectiles while a self-sealing fuel tank is also standard. Optional extended underbody armour and additional roof armour provide further security.

The X5 Protection also gets features such as an intercom system for external communication, flashing LED lights, roof-mounted beacons, and a roof antenna for two-way radio communication.



One of the key highlights of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is its compliance with Germany's safety standards set by the Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM). The vehicle's ballistic resistance and blast resistance meet the guidelines of the Bullet Resistant Vehicles (VPAM BRV) and Explosive Resistant Vehicles (VPAM ERV, third edition) certifications.



Under the hood, the new X5 Protection VR6 is powered by 48V mild-hybrid 4.4-liter V8 engine. This incorporates features like a cross-bank exhaust manifold, bank-symmetrical turbochargers, and external engine oil cooling. The engine has a reinforced crankshaft drive, improved turbocharging with a blow-off valve, increased oil pump capacity, and a lightweight oil sump. The engine generates a maximum output of 522 bhp and a peak torque of 750 Nm with the 48V system providing an additional 9kW and 200 Nm of boost under hard acceleration. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox with BMW claiming a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.



This latest iteration is set to make its debut at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich. Alongside it, BMW will showcase the new BMW i7 Protection and the new BMW 7 Series Protection models. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in February 2024.



