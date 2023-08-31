Login

Facelifted BMW X5 Protection VR6 Armoured SUV Revealed

The armoured SUV will make its public debut at the IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich in September
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

31-Aug-23 11:52 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • BMW X5 Protection VR6 features integrated armour and safety glass, meeting VPAM ballistic and blast resistance standards.
  • Standard features include an intercom system, two-way radio communication equipment, self-sealing fuel tank and more
  • The vehicle goes from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds.

Following the global unveiling of the facelifted X5 in early 2023, BMW has now revealed the updated armoured iteration of its luxury SUV. The new X5 Protection VR6 gets the updated design and interior of the 2023 X5 on sale in international markets and comes with a range of integrated protection features, including an armoured body and specially designed safety glass.
 

As with prior iterations, there are very few discerning features to set the armoured X5 apart from its standard sibling with most changes hidden away under the skin. The armoured SUV even gets the sportier M design touches including the twin-bar M grille, sporty bumpers and wheels and even the darkened chrome elements from the Shadowline package. It even features twin exhausts similar to M models.

 

Also read: 2023 BMW X5, X6 Facelift Revealed With Styling Updates, New Electrified Powertrains

 

The cabin too carries over all the upgrades of the 2023 X5 including the revised dashboard with the single-piece curved display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. BMW says that the X5 Protection comes with sport seats as standard with comfort seats available as an option. Unlike the five-seat standard X5, the X5 Protection is a four-seater as standard. Standard features include four-zone climate control, soft close doors, hi-fi audio system, surround view camera, BMW Drive Recorder as well as reworked Integral Active Steering, active roll stabilisation, and adaptive M suspension to account for the SUV’s added weight.
 

Coming to the armouring, the X5 Protection features the use of high-strength steel sections designed to match the body's contours hidden under the skin. The reinforcements can be found in the doors, side frames, roof, and bulkhead to shield the occupants of the cabin. The standard glass is replaced by re-inforced safety glass to keep out projectiles while a self-sealing fuel tank is also standard. Optional extended underbody armour and additional roof armour provide further security.

 

Also read: BMW X5 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 93.90 Lakh

 

The X5 Protection also gets features such as an intercom system for external communication, flashing LED lights, roof-mounted beacons, and a roof antenna for two-way radio communication.
 

One of the key highlights of the BMW X5 Protection VR6 is its compliance with Germany's safety standards set by the Association of Test Laboratories for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions (VPAM). The vehicle's ballistic resistance and blast resistance meet the guidelines of the Bullet Resistant Vehicles (VPAM BRV) and Explosive Resistant Vehicles (VPAM ERV, third edition) certifications.
 

Under the hood, the new X5 Protection VR6 is powered by 48V mild-hybrid 4.4-liter V8 engine. This incorporates features like a cross-bank exhaust manifold, bank-symmetrical turbochargers, and external engine oil cooling. The engine has a reinforced crankshaft drive, improved turbocharging with a blow-off valve, increased oil pump capacity, and a lightweight oil sump. The engine generates a maximum output of 522 bhp and a peak torque of 750 Nm with the 48V system providing an additional 9kW and 200 Nm of boost under hard acceleration. Power is sent to the wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox with BMW claiming a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 210 km/h.
 

This latest iteration is set to make its debut at the upcoming IAA Mobility 2023 international motor show in Munich. Alongside it, BMW will showcase the new BMW i7 Protection and the new BMW 7 Series Protection models. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in February 2024.


 

# BMW X5# BMW X5 Armoured SUV# BMW X5 Protection# BMW Armoured SUV# suv# automatic# petrol

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Volvo V40
2016 Volvo V40
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 21.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 BMW X1
8.0
0
10
2018 BMW X1
9,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
7.5
0
10
2018 Toyota Innova Crysta
1,10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2012 Nissan Teana
6.9
0
10
2012 Nissan Teana
1,00,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Ford EcoSport
7.9
0
10
2019 Ford EcoSport
72,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda Elevate
Honda Elevate

₹ 11 - 16 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

BMW iX1
BMW iX1

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 15, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Tata New Nexon
Tata New Nexon

₹ 8 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 20, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Volvo C40 Recharge
Volvo C40 Recharge

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 400GT
CFMoto 400GT

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 4, 2023

Harley-Davidson LiveWire
Harley-Davidson LiveWire

₹ 20.5 - 20.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 5, 2023

TVS Apache RTR 310
TVS Apache RTR 310

₹ 2.2 - 2.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 6, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Facelifted BMW X5 Protection VR6 Armoured SUV Revealed
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touchs
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn