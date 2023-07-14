BMW X5 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 93.90 Lakh

The facelifted BMW X5 SUV has been launched in India with prices starting from Rs 93.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The updated X5 arrives in India less than half a year after it made its global debut and brings with it tweaks to the design, more tech, and updated six-cylinder engines. The facelifted luxury SUV is available in two variants - xLine and M Sport, with both offered with petrol and diesel engine options.

Also read: 2023 BMW X5, X6 Facelift Revealed With Styling Updates, New Electrified Powertrains



Variants Price (ex-showroom, India) X5 xDrive40i xLine Rs 93.90 lakh X5 xDrive40i M Sport Rs 1.05 crore X5 xDrive30d xLine Rs 95.90 lakh X5 xDrive30d M Sport Rs 1.07 crore

Styling changes include revised light clusters, new bumpers and larger alloy wheels.

Starting with the looks, the X5 now looks sharper than the outgoing model owing to redesigned bumpers, slimmer headlights with redesigned DRLs and new design tail-lamps. The grille gets minor tweaks as compared to the outgoing model with BMW staying away from the oversized grille design seen on its flagship X7 SUV. The model also gets larger 21-inch wheels as standard kit.

Also Read: BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023



The cabin gets more extensive changes with a redesigned dashboard and BMW Widescreen display featuring the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen runs the latest iDrive 8 and supports gesture commands, wireless smartphone integration and a voice assistant. The ambient lighting too is updated.

The X5 now gets larger 21-inch wheels.

Coming to the features, depending on the variant, the X5 packs in kit such as a panoramic sunroof, heads-up display, BMW Apps with digital key, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, four-zone climate control, air suspension and a Harman Kardon sound system.

Also read: BMW i7 M70 India Launch In August



The X5 gets BMW's Widescreen cockpit with a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch touchscreen.

Coming to the engine line-up, the X5 gets updated 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The units now feature 48V mild hybrid technology and develop more power than before. The 40i petrol develops 376 bhp and 520 Nm – up from 335 bhp and 450 Nm. The diesel 30d meanwhile pushes out a stronger 282 bhp and 650 Nm – up from 261 bhp and 620 Nm. The 48-volt mild hybrid system offers an additional 12 bhp and 200 Nm under hard acceleration. Power is sent to all-four wheels via an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 5.4 seconds for the 40i petrol – down 0.1 sec - while the diesel hits the same mark in 6.1 seconds – down from 6.5 sec.

The updated X5 goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, Audi Q7 and the Volvo XC90.