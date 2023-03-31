BMW India To Launch 22 New And Facelifted Vehicles In 2023

BMW has announced 19 car models that will be launched in the Indian market for the year 2023! This is including electric vehicles. This is being done this year in a bid to maintain double-digit sales growth in the country that the brand has.

BMW already says that they have a large chunk of sales coming from electric vehicles. They accounted for about 15 per cent of overall sales last year which is mighty impressive as Mercedes and Audi close in on the brand along with Volvo is set to close that gap slowly.

The facelifted X5 could be on the cards for India later this year.

BMW did say they will launch 22 products, which includes 19 cars and three bikes during this year. Of course, these will be a combination of brand-new models and facelifts of existing ones in the Indian market. BMW has been introducing more than 20 products annually in the last 5 years. As always, a significant portion of the lineup every year is either new or refreshed models.

Since BMW has launched high-value and much-awaited products that are brand new this year, most of the sales will come from new products. The luxurious and full-size X7 to the affordable BMW X1 will contribute well. The X7 is doing well and the X1 is set to increase volumes for the brand.

Carmaker has already launched the X7 and 3 Series Gran Limousine facelifts along with the new X1 and 7 Series in India in 2023.

This is helping BMW already cross the 11 per cent mark. By the end of the year, BMW plans to reach 15 per cent. BMW globally has set its goal to produce 12 fully-electric products by the end of 2023. BMW is set to bring them to India which will be decided by processes in India and supply constraints which are still not ample enough globally.

BMW plans to continue offering both petrol and diesel models which are the backbone of sales. The enthusiast demand is also set to be met with plug-ins and mild hybrids in the coming months. BMW is ready to expand its pure battery electric range in India as soon as possible. BMW says that the brand is looking at premium car sales and they are not stopping in India despite head wins in America and Europe, the Indian market will continue to grow. The manufacturer is providing luxury to all its customers new or existing.

With inputs from PTI