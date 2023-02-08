2023 BMW X5, X6 Facelift Revealed With Styling Updates, New Electrified Powertrains

BMW has revealed the facelifted X5 and X6 SUVs ahead their global launch. Set to go into production in the coming months, the updated X5 SUV and X6 coupe SUV get tweaks to the exterior design, an overhauled interior in-line with other newer BMWs as well as an updated engine line-up.

Styling changes include revised headlamps and tail lights, new bumpers and alloy wheels.

Starting with the exterior, BMW moves away from the X7’s split headlamp design with revised front fascia featuring a tweaked kidney grille, new headlamps with vertical LED DRL detailing and new bumper with redesigned vents. The X6 additionally gets the M Sport package as standard adding in a sportier look to the coupe-SUV. Down the sides both models run on new alloy wheels while at the back the tail-lamps have been redesigned with new light guides.

Interior gets new curved-display running iDrive 8 and fewer physical control surfaces.

The updates to the cabin is more significant with a new look dashboard crowned by a large curved display housing the 12.3-inch digital instrument panel and 14.9-inch touchscreen running iDrive 8. The redesigned dashboard features slimmer vents and an illuminated trim strip housing the vehicle name on the passenger side – it will say M in the performance variants. The number of physical touch surfaces have also been reduced on the centre console while the gear lever is now a toggle-switch style unit. Software upgrades also bring with it enhancements to the active safety features on board for both SUVs.

New X6 gets the M Sport styling pack as standard adding sportier exterior detailing.

Coming to the engine, both the X5 and X6 get BMW’s latest generation of six and eight-cylinder engines packing in 48V mild hybrid tech as standard. The 3.0-litre in-line six petrol now develops 47 bhp more at 375 bhp while torque is up 70 Nm to 520 Nm – 540 Nm when the mild-hybrid system provides an added boost. The 3.0-litre diesel meanwhile develops 294 bhp and 670 Nm up from 261 bhp and 620 Nm. Also available in a 4.0-litre petrol V8 developing 523 bhp and 750 Nm in the new M60i variant. All units are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard.

Quad exhaust reserved for the range topping M60i variants of both SUVs.

The previous xDrive 45e plug-in hybrid in global markets now makes way for a new xDrive 50e packing in a larger 25.7 kWh battery pack. The 50e also develops more power than the outgoing model at 483 bhp and 700 Nm. The electric motor is integrated into the 8-speed automatic gearbox in the PHEV and offers up to 110 km of pure electric range.

The X5 goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLE and Audi Q7 while the X6 takes on the GLE Coupe and Audi Q8 in global markets. Expect BMW to bring the updated model to India in the future.