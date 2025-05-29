Login
BMW i4 M60 xDrive Revealed With 600bhp and 820Nm

As part of the 2025 model year update, the electric i4 now gets a new range-topper in the form of the M60 xDrive.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 29, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Does 0-100kmph in 3.7 seconds
  • Over 600 bhp, with claimed range of 433kms
  • Model Year update for other cars in the line-up as well

BMW has introduced a new range-topping version of their mid-size electric sedan – the i4. There’s the new M60 xDrive variant, which now joins the i4 line-up with over 600bhp and 820Nm at the right pedal’s disposal. That’s more than what you get in the M3 these days. 

BMW i4 2025 1280 bf2c94edb3bad6c442b019cf0070ccb744

It’s the most powerful i4 to date, which can clock 0- 100 kmph in just 3.7 seconds. It’s got almost 60 horsepower more than the eDrive40 – the erstwhile range-topper of the i4 line-up. The claimed range of the eDrive40 is over 510 km, while this AWD offers 433 km from its dual-motor setup. 

BMW i4 2025 1280 4312a33f88cd8ea7a26a90b0c090ba4d68

BMW has also given the i4 range a silicon carbide power electronics upgrade – in simpler words, a brain transplant for better energy management. This means improved efficiency and a slight bump in range. And while the i4 hasn't officially launched in India in this M60 avatar, we do expect it to make it to our shores as soon as the global deliveries commence.

 

Also Read: BMW M5 Review: It’s Got A Split Personality
 

Model Year Update For The BMW Line-up

BMW i4 2025 1280 73f15a97147a9a1d179709db10e6a01f6d

Beyond the i4 M60 xDrive, BMW’s updates touch nearly every segment—from tyre kits in the 1 Series to Alexa integration in the X3. But EV buyers will appreciate the extended 8-year/160,000 km warranty on high-voltage batteries. You’ll also see BMW pushing its Digital Key harder, now available across more models, allowing owners to unlock the car with a smartphone. There are also fancier paint options, upgraded infotainment, new upholstery colours, and even an Ultimate Package for the BMW X5 and X6 M Competition as part of the MY25 update.

