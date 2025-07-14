HomeNews & Reviews
Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched At Rs 1.50 Lakh

The FZ-X now features Yamaha’s hybrid technology and gets a new colour scheme.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 14, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid launched in India
  • Continues with the 149 cc engine but gets an ISG now
  • Comes with a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display

Yamaha has expanded its hybrid motorcycle lineup in India with the launch of the FZ-X Hybrid, priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Positioned above the standard FZ-X, the new model features a Matte Titan (matte green with golden wheels) colour scheme and gets a full colour TFT display. 

Also Read: Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid Launched in India at Rs 1.45 Lakh; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display

Yamaha FZ X Hybrid launched 1

The FZ-X Hybrid has the same 149 cc engine found in the standard model. However, it now incorporates Yamaha’s Smart Motor Generator (SMG) system, which features an integrated starter generator (ISG). The motorcycle is also equipped with a Stop-and-Start System (SSS), which automatically shuts off the engine when stationary and restarts it with a clutch press. The engine continues to produce 12.2 bhp and 13.3 Nm of torque. 

 

Also Read: Yamaha XMax Hybrid Scooter Concept Unveiled

 

  Yamaha FZ X Hybrid launched 2

Aside from the addition of hybrid tech, it also gets a new 4.2-inch full-colour TFT display. The instrument cluster supports smartphone connectivity via the Yamaha Y-Connect app and features turn-by-turn navigation powered by Google Maps. It also offers real-time directions, road names, intersection alerts, and other essential route data.  

  

At Rs 1.50 lakh, the FZ-X Hybrid is priced Rs 20,000 higher than the standard FZ-X (Rs 1.20 lakh) and Rs 5,000 above the recently launched FZ-S Hybrid (Rs 1.45 Lakh). 

# Yamaha Motor India# Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid# Yamaha FZ-X Hybrid Launched# Yamaha FZ-X# FZ-X Hybrid# Yamaha Motorcycles# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
