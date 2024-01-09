Login

Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024

The R15 will be available in a new ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, while the FZ-X will get a chrome option in the coming weeks.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on January 9, 2024

Story
  • Yamaha R15 V4.0 sports new Vivid Magenta Metallic scheme, which pairs grey paint with purple wheels.
  • Standard FZ, FZ-S FI V3.0 and V4.0 Deluxe too receive fresh colours and revised decals.
  • Yamaha FZ-X Chrome to go on sale in February 2024.

In a bid to keep its motorcycle line-up fresh in the new year, Yamaha Motor India has introduced a handful of new colour schemes for the FZ series of motorcycles as well as the R15 Version 4.0. The refreshed Yamaha line-up has been introduced based on “feedback from young consumers in the colour-related surveys that are conducted from time to time”, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, revealed in a statement.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!

 

Headlining the colour palette for the R15 V4.0 is the novel ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, which combines grey paint with light purple wheels and highlights, and will only be available at Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets. Other colours for the 2024 R15 V4.0 include a refreshed ‘Racing Blue’ and Metallic Red. Notably, the Metallic Red version is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh, while the other two paint options add Rs 5,000 to the bike’s price.

 

 

The FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe – priced at Rs 1.30 lakh – is available in the same Racing Blue shade as the R15, while the erstwhile Metallic Black has been replaced with a Matte Black option. Apart from this, the Matte Black and Majesty Red colours have also been revised. Yamaha says it has switched to a solid black hue for the seat on the entire FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Deluxe range.

 

 

The FZ-S FI Version 3.0 (priced at Rs 1.22 lakh) is now available in a new Matte Grey colour, while the standard FZ FI (priced at Rs 1.16 lakh) can be had in Matte Cyan. New for the FZ-X is the Matte Titan colour scheme (Rs 1.37 lakh), and it will also be available in a ‘Chrome’ variant – with a chrome-shrouded fuel tank and headlight enclosure – from February 2024 onwards, but the price for this version hasn’t been disclosed yet.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?

 

All motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged, and their features have also been left untouched. Yamaha recently bolstered its portfolio by launching the R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in India as full imports.

