Yamaha R15 V4.0, FZ-S and FZ-X Motorcycles Gain New Paint Options For 2024
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on January 9, 2024
- Yamaha R15 V4.0 sports new Vivid Magenta Metallic scheme, which pairs grey paint with purple wheels.
- Standard FZ, FZ-S FI V3.0 and V4.0 Deluxe too receive fresh colours and revised decals.
- Yamaha FZ-X Chrome to go on sale in February 2024.
In a bid to keep its motorcycle line-up fresh in the new year, Yamaha Motor India has introduced a handful of new colour schemes for the FZ series of motorcycles as well as the R15 Version 4.0. The refreshed Yamaha line-up has been introduced based on “feedback from young consumers in the colour-related surveys that are conducted from time to time”, Eishin Chihana, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, revealed in a statement.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
Headlining the colour palette for the R15 V4.0 is the novel ‘Vivid Magenta Metallic’, which combines grey paint with light purple wheels and highlights, and will only be available at Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets. Other colours for the 2024 R15 V4.0 include a refreshed ‘Racing Blue’ and Metallic Red. Notably, the Metallic Red version is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh, while the other two paint options add Rs 5,000 to the bike’s price.
The FZ-S FI Version 4.0 Deluxe – priced at Rs 1.30 lakh – is available in the same Racing Blue shade as the R15, while the erstwhile Metallic Black has been replaced with a Matte Black option. Apart from this, the Matte Black and Majesty Red colours have also been revised. Yamaha says it has switched to a solid black hue for the seat on the entire FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 Deluxe range.
The FZ-S FI Version 3.0 (priced at Rs 1.22 lakh) is now available in a new Matte Grey colour, while the standard FZ FI (priced at Rs 1.16 lakh) can be had in Matte Cyan. New for the FZ-X is the Matte Titan colour scheme (Rs 1.37 lakh), and it will also be available in a ‘Chrome’ variant – with a chrome-shrouded fuel tank and headlight enclosure – from February 2024 onwards, but the price for this version hasn’t been disclosed yet.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
All motorcycles remain mechanically unchanged, and their features have also been left untouched. Yamaha recently bolstered its portfolio by launching the R3 and MT-03 motorcycles in India as full imports.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Yamaha Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-3655 second ago
ChatGPT will be offered in ID.7, ID.4, ID.5, ID.3, the all-new Tiguan and the all-new Passat, as well as in the new Golf
35 minutes ago
The upcoming models will include the new-generation Kiger and Triber, two new SUVs and an EV
1 hour ago
The much awaited Triumph Daytona 660 breaks cover. And yes, it will be launched in India soon.
3 hours ago
The updates bring with it, a range of new colour options, the introduction of new variants, along with the addition of a few extra features
4 hours ago
Based on Harley-Davidson’s X440 platform, the spy images provide details of upcoming bike from Hero MotoCorp
5 hours ago
The Cullinan SUV was the brand’s highest selling model for the second time in a row
5 hours ago
The investment will be over a period of eight years for development of new products, including EVs, as well as capacity expansion of current products as and when required, the company has announced.
8 hours ago
The fuel pump impeller could cause the affected vehicles to completely lose power, affecting 79,676 vehicles
1 day ago
VinFast also named Nguyen Thi Lan Anh as its new Chief Financial Officer
1 day ago
Overcoming initial setbacks, the rally legend clinched a significant victory on the 464 km stage, outpacing Loeb by a narrow 29 seconds
26 days ago
A central laser lighting system will be cheaper, lighter and more compact compared to current tech for laser lighting
26 days ago
Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
2 months ago
The European group now comprises 38 members, including Honda, Piaggio, Yamaha, KTM, CFMoto, Kymco, Kawasaki, and Suzuki
3 months ago
The MotoGP Edition features an all-new paint scheme inspired by the Yamaha Motor Racing Team’s livery
3 months ago
The company has not made any significant changes in terms of features and powertrain