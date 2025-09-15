HomeNews & Reviews
Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India

The XSR 155 gets the same motor as the R15 and MT-15, and we expect it to launch in India on November 11.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 15, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • XSR 155 spied testing in India for the first time
  • Gets the same 155 cc liquid-cooled engine
  • Expected to launch in India on November 11

Yamaha has confirmed a new product launch for November 11, and all signs point towards the long-awaited XSR 155 finally making its way to India. This is because a test mule of the motorcycle was recently spotted in the country, wrapped in camouflage, but still giving away some of the details. 

 

Also Read: 2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours

Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing India Launch Soon

Even under heavy disguise, the XSR 155’s retro-inspired styling is hard to miss. It sports a round LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, inch alloy wheels similar to the FZ-X, a flat bench seat, upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends. 

  

On the safety front, dual-channel ABS is expected, and Yamaha may also throw in some connectivity features, similar to what is seen on other Yamaha motorcycles in a similar segment. 

 

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke Vs Yamaha MT-15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared

Yamaha XSR 155

The XSR 155 is based on the R15 V4’s platform and is powered by the familiar 155 cc liquid-cooled engine. It produces 18.1 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch. 

  

If launched in India, the XSR 155 will sit between the MT-15 and the R15 in Yamaha’s lineup. It could become an interesting alternative in the premium 160 cc space, where it will take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the recently introduced KTM 160 Duke

 

Spy shot source

