Yamaha XSR 155 Spied Testing In India

Yamaha has confirmed a new product launch for November 11, and all signs point towards the long-awaited XSR 155 finally making its way to India. This is because a test mule of the motorcycle was recently spotted in the country, wrapped in camouflage, but still giving away some of the details.

Even under heavy disguise, the XSR 155’s retro-inspired styling is hard to miss. It sports a round LED headlamp, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, inch alloy wheels similar to the FZ-X, a flat bench seat, upside-down front forks, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends.

On the safety front, dual-channel ABS is expected, and Yamaha may also throw in some connectivity features, similar to what is seen on other Yamaha motorcycles in a similar segment.

The XSR 155 is based on the R15 V4’s platform and is powered by the familiar 155 cc liquid-cooled engine. It produces 18.1 bhp and 14 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist-and-slipper clutch.

If launched in India, the XSR 155 will sit between the MT-15 and the R15 in Yamaha’s lineup. It could become an interesting alternative in the premium 160 cc space, where it will take on the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Hero Xtreme 160R 4V, Bajaj Pulsar N160 and the recently introduced KTM 160 Duke.

Spy shot source