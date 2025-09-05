HomeNews & Reviews
2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours

Prices for the 2025 Yamaha R15 range now begin at Rs. 1.67 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the R15S variant, going up to Rs. 2.01 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the R15M.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 5, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha R15M offered in Metallic Grey colour option
  • Yamaha R15 V4 gets new Matte Pearl White colour option
  • Prices for Yamah R15S begin at Rs. 1.67 Lakh

Yamaha has introduced new colours for the Yamaha R15 range in India, coinciding with the commencement of the festive season, to infuse fresh appeal to Yamaha’s entry-level sportbike, the R15. There are no mechanical changes, with the R15 getting the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox with the slip and assist clutch has been retained as well.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15 V4 Review

 

2025 Yamaha R15 Mettalic Black m1

2025 Yamaha R15 Metallic Black colour option

 

2025 Yamaha R15 Prices & Variants

 

Prices for the 2025 Yamaha R15 range now begins at Rs. 1,67,830 (Ex-showroom) for the R15S, going up to Rs. 2,01,000 (Ex-showroom) for the R15M. 

 

Yamaha R15 Variant-Wise Prices:

VariantPrice (Ex-showroom)
Yamaha R15M₹2,01,000
Yamaha R15 V4₹1,84,770
Yamaha R15S₹1,67,830

 

Also Read: Yamaha Motorcycles, Scooters Now Offered With 10-Year Warranty

 

2025 Yamaha R15 Metallic Grey m1

2025 Yamaha R15M in Metallic Grey

 

2025 Yamah R15 Colour Options

 

The R15 is now available in three colours, with the top-spec R15M now available in a Metallic Grey colour option, while the R15 V4 is offered in a new Metallic Black shade, said to be developed in response to strong customer demand. 

 

2025 Yamaha R15 S Matte Black m1

2025 Yamaha R15S in Matte Black

 

The Racing Blue colour option has been retained but refreshed with updated graphics. The R15 V4 also gets a new Matte Pearl White, which has been a very popular colour option globally. The R15S is now available in Matte Black with contrasting red wheels.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R15 Reaches 10 Lakh Production Milestone In India

 

The Yamaha R15 has remained the most popular entry-level sportbike in India, with over 1 million units sold in India. According to Yamaha, the new colours are aimed to enhance customer excitement during the festive season and boost appeal for the Yamaha R15, particularly for younger riders and first-time sportbike riders.

