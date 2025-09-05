2025 Yamaha R15 Launched In New Colours

Yamaha has introduced new colours for the Yamaha R15 range in India, coinciding with the commencement of the festive season, to infuse fresh appeal to Yamaha’s entry-level sportbike, the R15. There are no mechanical changes, with the R15 getting the same 155 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which makes 18.1 bhp at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. The six-speed gearbox with the slip and assist clutch has been retained as well.

2025 Yamaha R15 Metallic Black colour option

2025 Yamaha R15 Prices & Variants

Prices for the 2025 Yamaha R15 range now begins at Rs. 1,67,830 (Ex-showroom) for the R15S, going up to Rs. 2,01,000 (Ex-showroom) for the R15M.

Yamaha R15 Variant-Wise Prices:

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) Yamaha R15M ₹2,01,000 Yamaha R15 V4 ₹1,84,770 Yamaha R15S ₹1,67,830

2025 Yamaha R15M in Metallic Grey

2025 Yamah R15 Colour Options

The R15 is now available in three colours, with the top-spec R15M now available in a Metallic Grey colour option, while the R15 V4 is offered in a new Metallic Black shade, said to be developed in response to strong customer demand.

2025 Yamaha R15S in Matte Black

The Racing Blue colour option has been retained but refreshed with updated graphics. The R15 V4 also gets a new Matte Pearl White, which has been a very popular colour option globally. The R15S is now available in Matte Black with contrasting red wheels.

The Yamaha R15 has remained the most popular entry-level sportbike in India, with over 1 million units sold in India. According to Yamaha, the new colours are aimed to enhance customer excitement during the festive season and boost appeal for the Yamaha R15, particularly for younger riders and first-time sportbike riders.