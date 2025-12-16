Kawasaki Versys-X 300 Offered With Rs 25,000 Discount

Kawasaki is offering a year-end discount on its entry-level adventure tourer, the Versys-X 300. The motorcycle is currently available with a flat Rs 25,000 discount on its ex-showroom price of Rs 3.49 lakh, effectively reducing the cost to Rs 3.24 lakh.

The offer is valid only until December 31, 2025, and applies to the MY2025 version of the Versys-X 300. As is the case with other discount schemes, Kawasaki has mentioned that this offer, too, is in the form of a voucher, which can be redeemed directly against the motorcycle’s ex-showroom price during purchase.

Powering the Versys-X 300 is a 296 cc parallel-twin engine borrowed from the Ninja 300. The motor produces 39.45 bhp at 11,500 rpm and 25.7 Nm of torque at 10,000 rpm. The engine is OBD-2B compliant and continues to be paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring an assist and slipper clutch.

The Versys-X 300 comes with a 17-litre fuel tank and runs on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheel setup. Suspension is handled by a 41 mm telescopic fork at the front offering 130 mm of travel, while the rear uses a monoshock with 148 mm of travel. The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 180 mm, a seat height of 815 mm, and a kerb weight of 175 kg.

On the feature front, the Versys-X 300 gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster with a gear position indicator and comes equipped with dual-channel ABS as standard.