2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
- Offered in five trim levels - Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ & Iconic
- Offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol & 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options
- Launch Edition units get cosmetic differences
Renault’s iconic Duster nameplate has returned to India after an almost 5-year hiatus. The new Duster is just the second generation of the SUV to launch in India, though it shares similarities with the fourth-gen Renault/Dacia Duster sold in International markets. The SUV has been launched with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers pre-booking the vehicle under Renault’s R-Pass program up to March 31, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 50,000 subsequently.
Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh
Here is a look at the features you get across each variant:
Renault Duster Authentic
1.0 Turbo MT
R-Pass Price: Rs 10.29 lakh
Standard Price: Rs 10.49 lakh
- LED lights (Headlamps, DRL, tail lamps)
- Auto headlamps
- 17-inch steel wheels
- Roof spoiler
- Front & rear skid plates
- Black & grey fabric upholstery
- 60/40 folding rear seat
- Front centre console with sliding armrest
- Manual AC with rear vents
- 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display
- Tilt & telescopic adjust steering
- Remote keyless entry & central locking
- 6 airbags (on/off switch for front passenger airbag)
- ABS
- ESP & cornering stability control
- Traction Control
- Tyre pressure monitoring
- ISOFIX
- Three-point seatbelts with reminders (all seats)
- Adjustable headrest (all seats)
- Manual day/night IRVM
- Power windows with auto up/down - all
Renault Duster Evolution
1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT
R-Pass Price: Rs 11.39 - 13.99 lakh
Standard Price: Rs 11.69 - 14.49 lakh
Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
In addition to Authentic
- LED rear fog lamp
- LED lightbar - rear
- 17-inch alloy wheels
- Roof rails with 50 kg load carrying capacity
- Rear parcel shelf
- 10.1-inch touchscreen
- Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
- Arkamys sound system (6 speakers)
- Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
- Steering-mounted audio/phone controls
- Turn-by-turn navigation display in MID
- Rear wiper & washer
- USB Type C charging ports
- Cruise Control
- Rear View Camera
- Electronic parking brake (DCT only)
- Paddle shifters (DCT only)
Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More
Renault Duster Techno
1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT
R-Pass Price: Rs 13.19 - 15.49 lakh
Standard Price: Rs 13.49 - 15.89 lakh
In addition to Evolution
- LED front fog lamps
- Puddle lamps
- Brown fabric upholstery
- e-Shifter (DCT only)
- Cooled centre console storage (DCT only)
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate
- Dual zone climate control
- Connected Car Tech
- Keyless entry & go
- Proximity-based lock/unlock
- Remote window & sunroof operation
- Wireless charging pad
- Auto-folding wing mirrors
- Auto-dimming IRVM
Renault Duster Techno+
1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT
R-Pass Price: Rs 14.99 - 16.29 lakh
Standard Price: Rs 15.29 - 16.69 lakh
In addition to Techno
- 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Acoustic windshield
- Blind spot assist
- Front & side parking sensors
Also read: New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?
Renault Duster Iconic
1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT
R-Pass Price: Rs 16.59 - 18.09 lakh
Standard Price: Rs 16.99 - 18.49 lakh
In addition to Techno+
- Leatherette upholstery
- 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google built-in
- Arkamys auditorium sound system (6 speakers)
- Ventilated front seats
- 6-way adjust powered front seats
- PM 2.5 filter & AQI display
- Auto wipers
- Drive modes - Comfort, Eco and Personal
- 48 colour ambient lighting
- 360-degree cameras
- ADAS functions, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist & adaptive cruise control (DCT only)
- Black Finished alloy wheels (Launch Edition only)
- Yellow accents on doors, roof rails and grille (Launch Edition only)
- Himalayan-inspired embellisher (Launch Edition only)
Do note that R-Pass prices are only valid for customers registered with the Renault R-Pass program and for all pre-bookings made up to March 31, 2026.
Related News
Research More on Renault New Duster
Popular Renault Models
- Renault
TriberEx-showroom Price₹ 6.14 - 9.42 Lakh
- Renault
KigerEx-showroom Price₹ 5.76 - 10.34 Lakh
- Renault
KwidEx-showroom Price₹ 4.3 - 5.99 Lakh
Latest Cars
- Renault
DusterEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.49 Lakh
- Tata
Punch EVEx-showroom Price₹ 9.69 - 12.59 Lakh
- Volkswagen
Tayron R-LineEx-showroom Price₹ 46.99 Lakh
- Maruti Suzuki
e-VitaraEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 14.51 Lakh
- Nissan
GraviteEx-showroom Price₹ 5.65 - 8.93 Lakh
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 74.5 Lakh
- Tata
PunchEx-showroom Price₹ 5.59 - 10.54 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 3XO EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.89 - 14.96 Lakh
- Mahindra
XUV 7XOEx-showroom Price₹ 13.66 - 24.92 Lakh
- Kia
SeltosEx-showroom Price₹ 10.99 - 19.99 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Audi SQ8Expected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-17
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-19
- Skoda New Kushaq 2026Expected Price₹ 11 - 19 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-21
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-24
- BYD New Atto 3 EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 27 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-25
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-26
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Toyota Urban Cruiser EbellaExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-27
- Isuzu New D-Max V-CrossExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-03-30
- Mercedes-Benz CLA EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-10
- MG MajestorExpected Price₹ 38 - 43 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-12
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-16
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Skoda 7S ConceptExpected Price₹ 28 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-22
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-04-23
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-05
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-10
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Skoda Kodiaq RSExpected Price₹ 45 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-15
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-21
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-22
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-23
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-05-28
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-09
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Tata Sierra EVExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-17
- Mercedes-Benz New S-ClassExpected Price₹ 90 - 95 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-18
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-24
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-26
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-06-28
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-05
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-14
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-19
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-28
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2030-04-14
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- 2026 Renault Duster: In PicturesThe Renault Duster has been launched in India with prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh. Let’s take a closer look at the compact SUV.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 17, 2026Skoda Kushaq Facelift India Launch On March 21Unveiled in January 2025, the Kushaq facelift gets notable changes on the surface and under the skin.1 min read
- MG Select Opens Its Largest Experience Centre In SuratPremium electric cars from JSW MG Motor, Cyberster and M9 are retailed through the Select experience centers of the brand1 min read
- Kawasaki Ninja H2 SXE Available With Rs 2.50 Lakh DiscountThe discount is offered on the Ninja H2 SXE until the end of this month.1 min read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Mar 17, 20262026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features DetailedThe new Duster has been launched in five trim levels and with two turbo-petrol engine options.3 mins read
- All-New BMW i3 Leaked Ahead Of Global DebutBMW’s second Neue-Klasse (new class) model, the new-gen i3, is set to make its global debut in the coming days.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Mar 10, 20262026 Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric Review: It’s Properly Good!The CLA moniker has returned but in an electric avatar. As impressive as it is, can this baby EQS become a success story?9 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Mar 9, 2026Citroen C3X Review: 3 Reasons To Buy & 3 Reasons To AvoidThe C3X, with its refined turbo-petrol engine and improved features, deserves your attention. Here’s what works, what doesn’t, and whether it’s worth your money.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Feb 28, 2026Tata Punch EV Facelift Review: More Range, More Sense, Less MoneyThe Tata Punch EV facelift gets a bigger 40 kWh battery, faster 60 kW DC charging, improved thermal management, and better real-world range, and all of that at a lower introductory price. But does it become a more complete package now?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 24, 2026Hero Destini 110 Review: Simplicity, RefinedThe Hero Destini 110 is a no-nonsense commuter that is simple, comfortable and above all, fuel efficient. In 2026, when buyers are spoilt for choice, is it good enough to consider?6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Feb 23, 2026TVS Apache RTX Road Test Review: Redefining the Entry-Level ADVAfter spending some time with the TVS Apache RTX in traffic, the daily commute, as well as on open highways, one thing becomes clear: the RTX is trying to redefine the entry-level ADV segment. But is it without fault?1 min read