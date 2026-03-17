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2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Mar 17, 2026, 03:44 PM
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2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed
Key Highlights
  • Offered in five trim levels - Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ & Iconic
  • Offered with 1.0-litre turbo-petrol & 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine options
  • Launch Edition units get cosmetic differences

Renault’s iconic Duster nameplate has returned to India after an almost 5-year hiatus. The new Duster is just the second generation of the SUV to launch in India, though it shares similarities with the fourth-gen Renault/Dacia Duster sold in International markets. The SUV has been launched with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers pre-booking the vehicle under Renault’s R-Pass program up to March 31, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 50,000 subsequently.

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh

Here is a look at the features you get across each variant:

Renault Duster Authentic

1.0 Turbo MT

R-Pass Price: Rs 10.29 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 10.49 lakh
Renault Duster Authentic

  • LED lights (Headlamps, DRL, tail lamps)
  • Auto headlamps
  • 17-inch steel wheels
  • Roof spoiler
  • Front & rear skid plates
  • Black & grey fabric upholstery
  • 60/40 folding rear seat
  • Front centre console with sliding armrest
  • Manual AC with rear vents
  • 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display
  • Tilt & telescopic adjust steering
  • Remote keyless entry & central locking
  • 6 airbags (on/off switch for front passenger airbag)
  • ABS
  • ESP & cornering stability control
  • Traction Control
  • Tyre pressure monitoring
  • ISOFIX
  • Three-point seatbelts with reminders (all seats)
  • Adjustable headrest (all seats)
  • Manual day/night IRVM
  • Power windows with auto up/down - all

Renault Duster Evolution

1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 11.39 - 13.99 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 11.69 - 14.49 lakh

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Renault Duster Evolution

In addition to Authentic

  • LED rear fog lamp
  • LED lightbar - rear
  • 17-inch alloy wheels
  • Roof rails with 50 kg load carrying capacity
  • Rear parcel shelf
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen
  • Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
  • Arkamys sound system (6 speakers)
  • Electrically adjustable wing mirrors
  • Steering-mounted audio/phone controls
  • Turn-by-turn navigation display in MID
  • Rear wiper & washer
  • USB Type C charging ports
  • Cruise Control
  • Rear View Camera
  • Electronic parking brake (DCT only)
  • Paddle shifters (DCT only)


Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Renault Duster Techno

1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 13.19 - 15.49 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 13.49 - 15.89 lakh
Renault Duster Techno

In addition to Evolution

  • LED front fog lamps
  • Puddle lamps
  • Brown fabric upholstery
  • e-Shifter (DCT only)
  • Cooled centre console storage (DCT only)
  • Panoramic sunroof
  • Powered tailgate
  • Dual zone climate control
  • Connected Car Tech
  • Keyless entry & go
  • Proximity-based lock/unlock
  • Remote window & sunroof operation
  • Wireless charging pad
  • Auto-folding wing mirrors
  • Auto-dimming IRVM


Renault Duster Techno+

1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 14.99 - 16.29 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 15.29 - 16.69 lakh
Renault Duster Techno Plus

In addition to Techno

  • 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
  • 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
  • Acoustic windshield
  • Blind spot assist
  • Front & side parking sensors


Also read: New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?

Renault Duster Iconic

1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 16.59 - 18.09 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 16.99 - 18.49 lakh
Renault Duster Iconic

In addition to Techno+

  • Leatherette upholstery
  • 10.1-inch touchscreen with Google built-in
  • Arkamys auditorium sound system (6 speakers)
  • Ventilated front seats
  • 6-way adjust powered front seats
  • PM 2.5 filter & AQI display
  • Auto wipers
  • Drive modes - Comfort, Eco and Personal
  • 48 colour ambient lighting
  • 360-degree cameras
  • ADAS functions, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist & adaptive cruise control (DCT only)
  • Black Finished alloy wheels (Launch Edition only)
  • Yellow accents on doors, roof rails and grille (Launch Edition only)
  • Himalayan-inspired embellisher (Launch Edition only)

Do note that R-Pass prices are only valid for customers registered with the Renault R-Pass program and for all pre-bookings made up to March 31, 2026.

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