2026 Renault Duster: Variant-Wise Prices, Features Detailed

Renault’s iconic Duster nameplate has returned to India after an almost 5-year hiatus. The new Duster is just the second generation of the SUV to launch in India, though it shares similarities with the fourth-gen Renault/Dacia Duster sold in International markets. The SUV has been launched with introductory prices starting at Rs 10.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for customers pre-booking the vehicle under Renault’s R-Pass program up to March 31, with prices to be hiked by up to Rs 50,000 subsequently.



Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launched At Rs 10.29 Lakh



Here is a look at the features you get across each variant:



Renault Duster Authentic

1.0 Turbo MT

R-Pass Price: Rs 10.29 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 10.49 lakh



LED lights (Headlamps, DRL, tail lamps)

Auto headlamps

17-inch steel wheels

Roof spoiler

Front & rear skid plates

Black & grey fabric upholstery

60/40 folding rear seat

Front centre console with sliding armrest

Manual AC with rear vents

7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display

Tilt & telescopic adjust steering

Remote keyless entry & central locking

6 airbags (on/off switch for front passenger airbag)

ABS

ESP & cornering stability control

Traction Control

Tyre pressure monitoring

ISOFIX

Three-point seatbelts with reminders (all seats)

Adjustable headrest (all seats)

Manual day/night IRVM

Power windows with auto up/down - all



Renault Duster Evolution

1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 11.39 - 13.99 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 11.69 - 14.49 lakh

Also read: 2026 Renault Duster Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images



In addition to Authentic



LED rear fog lamp

LED lightbar - rear

17-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails with 50 kg load carrying capacity

Rear parcel shelf

10.1-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Arkamys sound system (6 speakers)

Electrically adjustable wing mirrors

Steering-mounted audio/phone controls

Turn-by-turn navigation display in MID

Rear wiper & washer

USB Type C charging ports

Cruise Control

Rear View Camera

Electronic parking brake (DCT only)

Paddle shifters (DCT only)





Also Read: New Renault Duster’s Global Modular Platform Can Spawn Nexon Rival, Sedans, MPVs & More

Renault Duster Techno

1.0 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 13.19 - 15.49 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 13.49 - 15.89 lakh



In addition to Evolution



LED front fog lamps

Puddle lamps

Brown fabric upholstery

e-Shifter (DCT only)

Cooled centre console storage (DCT only)

Panoramic sunroof

Powered tailgate

Dual zone climate control

Connected Car Tech

Keyless entry & go

Proximity-based lock/unlock

Remote window & sunroof operation

Wireless charging pad

Auto-folding wing mirrors

Auto-dimming IRVM





Renault Duster Techno+

1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 14.99 - 16.29 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 15.29 - 16.69 lakh



In addition to Techno

18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

10.25-inch digital instrument cluster

Acoustic windshield

Blind spot assist

Front & side parking sensors



Also read: New Renault Duster For India Vs For Europe: What’s Different?



Renault Duster Iconic

1.3 Turbo MT, 1.3 Turbo DCT

R-Pass Price: Rs 16.59 - 18.09 lakh

Standard Price: Rs 16.99 - 18.49 lakh



In addition to Techno+



Leatherette upholstery

10.1-inch touchscreen with Google built-in

Arkamys auditorium sound system (6 speakers)

Ventilated front seats

6-way adjust powered front seats

PM 2.5 filter & AQI display

Auto wipers

Drive modes - Comfort, Eco and Personal

48 colour ambient lighting

360-degree cameras

ADAS functions, including autonomous emergency braking, lane keep assist & adaptive cruise control (DCT only)

Black Finished alloy wheels (Launch Edition only)

Yellow accents on doors, roof rails and grille (Launch Edition only)

Himalayan-inspired embellisher (Launch Edition only)



Do note that R-Pass prices are only valid for customers registered with the Renault R-Pass program and for all pre-bookings made up to March 31, 2026.