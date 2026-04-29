Renault Triber Now Gets Auto Climate Control, One-Touch Second-Row Folding Seat & More

Renault has updated the Triber for the new model year, with prices starting at Rs 5.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The updates for the new model year look to focus on comfort and convenience, with the bulk of the changes coming in the form of new features.



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2026 Renault Triber: Feature Revisions



Starting from the base Authentic trim, all variants of the Triber now get a fully folding second-row bench seat with a one-touch tumble function for easy access to the third row. The new seats allow for greater cargo room, with Renault claiming a boot space of up to 1065 litres with the second-row seat folded down.



New fully folding second row seats free up over 1,000 litres of luggage space.

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The Evolution trim, meanwhile, now offers steering-mounted audio and telephone controls along with a day-night adjustable rear view mirror and a rear cabin light. These features were previously offered from the higher Techno trim onwards.



Second-row seats get a new one-touch folding mechanism for easier operation.

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The Techno variants, meanwhile, get features that were previously reserved for the fully loaded Triber. These include a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rear defogger, a front centre armrest, 12V power outlets in all three rows and a 6-speaker audio system including 2 tweeters - compared to a 4-speaker set-up on the outgoing model.



The fully-loaded Triber Emotion is now offered with auto climate control for the first time, with the subcompact MPV getting Kiger-style dial-based controls with embedded readouts.

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Top variants now get auto cliamte control for first time; switchgear shared with Kiger.

2026 Renault Triber: Powertrain

There are no changes to the Triber’s powertrain options, with buyers still offered the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated engine good for 71 bhp and 96 Nm paired with a 5-speed manual as standard. A 5-speed AMT is offered as an option on the top spec trim.



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2026 Renault Triber Prices



New Price (ex-showroom) Old Price (ex-showroom) Difference Authentic MT 5.81 lakh Rs 5.76 lakh Rs 5,000 Evolution MT Rs 6.70 lakh Rs 6.63 lakh Rs 7,000 Techno MT Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 7.32 lakh Rs 7,000 Emotion MT Rs 8.00 lakh Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 9,000 Emotion AMT Rs 8.48 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh Rs 9,000

In terms of pricing, the new Triber is now up to Rs 9,000 more expensive than before, depending on the variant.