Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Reintroduced In India; Priced At Rs 33.50 Lakh
- Continues with the 214.5 bhp 999cc inline four engine
- Gets a price hike of Rs 4.51 lakh
- Offered in the range-topping SP trim
Honda has reintroduced the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP in India, with the flagship supersport now priced at Rs 33.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle was briefly on sale in the country following its September 2025 launch before being removed from the brand's lineup. Its return comes as part of a broader refresh of Honda's premium BigWing portfolio, which recently welcomed the CB750 Hornet E-Clutch, XL750 Transalp E-Clutch, and a new colour option for the Gold Wing.
Also Read: Honda ADV 160 Design Patented In India
Powering the Fireblade SP is a 999cc inline four-cylinder engine which churns out 214.5 bhp at 14,000 rpm and 113 Nm of torque at 12,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. Exhaust gases are channelled through a 4-2-1 system paired with an Akrapovic titanium exhaust.
The electronics package remains extensive, with multiple riding modes, nine levels of traction control, three levels of engine braking, wheelie control and three ABS settings. All rider aids are accessed through a 5-inch TFT display.
Also Read: Honda Air Blade Design Patented In India
Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart Electronic Control units at both ends, while braking is taken care of by twin 330 mm front discs with Brembo Stylema R radial-mount calipers and a 220 mm rear disc with a Brembo two-piston caliper. The Fireblade SP rides on 17-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 tyres.
In terms of dimensions, the superbike has a 1,455 mm wheelbase, 830 mm seat height, and 115 mm ground clearance. It weighs 201 kg (kerb) and carries a 16.5-litre fuel tank.
The biggest talking point, however, is the revised pricing. At Rs 33.50 lakh, the Fireblade SP now costs Rs 4.51 lakh more than the Rs 28.99 lakh price tag it carried when it briefly returned to the Indian market last year. It goes up against the likes of the BMW S 1000 RR and the Ducati Panigale V4 S.
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