BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg Room
- BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 exclusively for the Chinese market
- iX5 uses sixth-generation eDrive technology with a claimed range of up to 1,000km
- Launch scheduled for early 2027
BMW has revealed the new long-wheelbase version of the new-gen X5 and the all-electric iX5 exclusively for the Chinese market. Both longer versions of the X5 have been developed specifically for China and are based on the Bavarian carmaker’s Neue Klasse platform.
The biggest change is the 130mm longer wheelbase, taking the total wheelbase to 3,165mm. BMW says the extra length improves rear-seat legroom, ride comfort and high-speed stability while giving the SUV a more premium road presence. Since it is based on the new design language, it gets new diagonal LED lighting signatures. Buyers can also choose an optional double-X lighting pattern for a more distinctive look.
On the inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned with a cleaner layout, premium materials like slate and glass, and new improved seats for added comfort. There’s new Panoramic iDrive with Operating System X, a floating central touchscreen, Panoramic Vision display, and, for the first time on the X5, a passenger display. Even the rear-seat occupants also get the next-generation BMW Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, gaming and video-call support.
BMW hasn’t specified which specifications the LWB X5 will be available in China, but we expect it to be offered with the petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) line-up comprising the 40 xDrive, the 40d xDrive, the 50e xDrive, and the M60e xDrive. Meanwhile, the iX5 is powered by BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology and is claimed to deliver a driving range of up to 1,000km on the Chinese CLTC test cycle courtesy of its 141kWh battery pack.
The long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 are scheduled to go on sale in China in early 2027. There is no word yet on their availability in other markets, including India.
Related News
Research More on BMW X5
Popular BMW Models
- BMW
XMEx-showroom Price₹ 3.42 Crore
- BMW
i7Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.05 - 2.58 Crore
- BMW
X7Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.29 - 1.34 Crore
- BMW
M4Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.58 - 1.92 Crore
- BMW
X6Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
- BMW
M5Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.09 Crore
- BMW
M8Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.56 Crore
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 75 Lakh
- BMW
Z4Ex-showroom Price₹ 94.53 Lakh - 1.05 Crore
- BMW
iXEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- BMW
X1Ex-showroom Price₹ 50.9 - 75.13 Lakh
- BMW
5 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 75.8 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 1.93 - 2.01 Crore
- BMW
M2Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 1.66 Crore
- BMW
3 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 76.4 Lakh
- BMW
i4Ex-showroom Price₹ 84.24 - 90.05 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 45.8 - 48.2 Lakh
- BMW
X5Ex-showroom Price₹ 95.4 Lakh - 1.11 Crore
- BMW
iX1Ex-showroom Price₹ 77.6 Lakh
- BMW
M440iEx-showroom Price₹ 1.09 Crore
- BMW
ix1 LEx-showroom Price₹ 51.4 Lakh
- BMW
i5Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.2 Crore
- BMW
7 ProtectionEx-showroom Price₹ 16.08 Crore
Latest Cars
- Honda
ZR-VEx-showroom Price₹ 47.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-AMG
E53 PHEVEx-showroom Price₹ 1.45 - 1.48 Crore
- Kia
Syros EVEx-showroom Price₹ 13.5 - 20 Lakh
- Ferrari
Amalfi SpiderEx-showroom Price₹ 4.6 Crore
- Lexus
ES 350hEx-showroom Price₹ 66.1 - 71.8 Lakh
- Nissan
TektonEx-showroom Price₹ 10.49 - 18.59 Lakh
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 5.63 - 13.26 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-30
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Amaan Ahmed | Jul 27, 2026River Indie Rival Incoming? E3 Trion Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of August 6 DebutMaiden scooter from E3 Electric.AI employs 14-inch wheels and a hub motor; new startup spearheaded by former TVS executive.2 mins read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jul 27, 2026Maruti Suzuki Brezza Variant-Wise Prices Revealed: Tops Out At Rs. 13.55 LakhThe 2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is offered in four key variants – LXI, VXI, ZXI and ZXI+, and based on powertrain and transmission choices, there are 13 different iterations to choose from.2 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 27, 2026BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg RoomBMW has taken the wraps off the long-wheelbase body style of the new-gen X5, and its all-electric iX5 avatar is exclusively for the Chinese market. Both are Neue Klasse with up to 1,000km of claimed range.2 mins read
- Jeep Meridian 85th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 36.05 LakhLimited to 85 units, the special edition gets cosmetic changes and also features the CARA AI voice assistant.1 min read
- River Indie Electric Scooter Crosses 50,000 Units Production MilestoneThe milestone comes less than three years after the first unit rolled out of the company's Hoskote manufacturing facility.2 mins read
- 2026 Maruti Brezza Facelift Fuel Efficiency Figures RevealedThe updated model returns up to 26.90 km/kg in CNG guise, while the newly introduced turbo-petrol delivers a claimed 20.47 kmpl.2 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 27, 20262026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift Review: Bestseller Joins The Turbo ClubWhile Maruti’s facelifts have always tended to bring subtle updates over the outgoing models, the latest Brezza brings some heavy updates under the skin, including a new 6-speed manual gearbox and, for the first time, a turbocharged petrol engine option.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 24, 2026Honda ZR-V Review: Who Is It For?Honda has brought the new ZR-V to India as their current flagship offering. It’s a CBU, it’s a hybrid, and it’s here for a limited few. Who is it for though?1 min read
- Shams Raza Naqvi | Jul 15, 2026Ferrari 849 Testarossa Spider Driven: Rs. 11.25 Crore Meets 1,000 bhpWe got behind the wheel of the most powerful convertible from Ferrari. What makes the 849 Testarossa Spider Special? We tell you.1 min read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jul 12, 2026Tata Sierra EV Review: Reborn In The Electric AgeThe Tata Sierra EV isn’t drastically different from its ICE counterpart when it comes to design. But being the seventh electric offering from the Indian brand, it has gotten a few things right, and very few things wrong. But is it a compelling package to buy?5 mins read
- Jafar Rizvi | Jul 13, 2026TVS Orbiter Long-Term Review (Report 1): Settling In Takes TimeFirst impressions weren't the strongest, but the Orbiter has made a mark in its first month in the car&bike garage.5 mins read