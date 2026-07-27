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BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg Room

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
2 mins read
Jul 27, 2026, 12:30 PM
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BMW X5 And iX5 Long Wheelbase Unveiled With Extra Rear Leg Room
Key Highlights
  • BMW unveils long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 exclusively for the Chinese market
  • iX5 uses sixth-generation eDrive technology with a claimed range of up to 1,000km
  • Launch scheduled for early 2027

BMW has revealed the new long-wheelbase version of the new-gen X5 and the all-electric iX5 exclusively for the Chinese market. Both longer versions of the X5 have been developed specifically for China and are based on the Bavarian carmaker’s Neue Klasse platform.

P90651169 high Res bmw x5 07 2026

The biggest change is the 130mm longer wheelbase, taking the total wheelbase to 3,165mm. BMW says the extra length improves rear-seat legroom, ride comfort and high-speed stability while giving the SUV a more premium road presence. Since it is based on the new design language, it gets new diagonal LED lighting signatures. Buyers can also choose an optional double-X lighting pattern for a more distinctive look.

P90651161 high Res bmw x5 07 2026

On the inside, the cabin has been completely redesigned with a cleaner layout, premium materials like slate and glass, and new improved seats for added comfort. There’s new Panoramic iDrive with Operating System X, a floating central touchscreen, Panoramic Vision display, and, for the first time on the X5, a passenger display. Even the rear-seat occupants also get the next-generation BMW Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, gaming and video-call support.

P90651163 high Res bmw x5 07 2026

BMW hasn’t specified which specifications the LWB X5 will be available in China, but we expect it to be offered with the petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) line-up comprising the 40 xDrive, the 40d xDrive, the 50e xDrive, and the M60e xDrive. Meanwhile, the iX5 is powered by BMW's sixth-generation eDrive technology and is claimed to deliver a driving range of up to 1,000km on the Chinese CLTC test cycle courtesy of its 141kWh battery pack.

P90651162 high Res bmw x5 07 2026

The long-wheelbase X5 and iX5 are scheduled to go on sale in China in early 2027. There is no word yet on their availability in other markets, including India.

# bmw x5# bmw ix5# bmw ix electric# bmw ix5 electric# new bmw x5# bmw x5 new# car# Cars# Electric Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Opinion# Press Releases# Cover Story

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