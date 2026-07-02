All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km Range

BMW recently unveiled the fifth generation of its luxury SUV, the X5, ahead of its global launch in the second half of the year. While the internal combustion SUV marked its fifth generation in global markets, the unveiling also included the first generation of the new iX5, the first all-electric derivative of the X5 – an SUV that looks set to replace the popular iX electric SUV.

Also read: Fifth-Gen BMW X5 Debuts With ICE, Hybrid, EV & FCEV Powertrains



Unlike its smaller sibling, the X3, where the internal combustion SUV still features BMW’s older design language, the new X5 homogenises the ‘Neue Klasse’ design across all powertrain options, be it ICE, PHEV, EV or the upcoming FCEV. The main differentiators between the ICE and EV come down to the design of the bumpers, with the petrol, diesel and PHEVs featuring a second air inlet above the front numberplate – it's not present on the EV. The front lighting signatures also get minor differences between ICE and EV, focused on the blanked-out panels that extend from the headlamps into the illuminated kidney grille.

BMW iX5 EV (left) and BMW X5 ICE (right)

Also Read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3

Design differences at the rear, meanwhile, just come down to the integration of the exhaust into the lower bumper on the ICE & PHEVs.

Inside, both the iX and X5 adopt the same Neue Klasse interior with a BMW Panoramic display at the base of the windshield and an angular 17.9-inch central touchscreen. An optional 14.6-inch passenger display is available. A panoramic glass roof is standard, as is 2.5-zone climate control and powered front seats with optional tech including a 4-zone climate control, ventilated and massaging front seats and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.

On the powertrain, the iX5 arrives in global markets in iX5 60 xDrive spec with the largest battery yet to be fitted to a BMW electric SUV – 141 kWh (net). This is paired with dual electric motors – one at the front and one at the rear giving the SUV a combined 570 bhp and 805 Nm. BMW says that the iX5’s rear electrically excited synchronous motor is the primary drive unit, offering a peak 325 bhp and 500 Nm, with the secondary front motor - an asynchronous motor – pitching in an additional 245 bhp and 305 Nm. The front motor can be switched off under reduced load to boost efficiency. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds despite the SUV’s kerb weight of over 2,800 kg. Top speed is limited to 210 kmph. As for range, BMW says that the iX5 is capable of going up to 845 km on a single charge.

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As with the new iX3, the new iX5 features BMW’s sixth-gen eDrive technology and an 800V architecture. BMW says that the iX5 supports up to peak DC fast charging at up to 460 kW, capable of charging the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. The iX5 also features an inbuilt control unit with an integrated switching matrix, allowing for charging at 400V DC charging stations. The SUV also supports 22 kW AC charging as standard.

The iX5 also features bi-directional charging with the SUV capable of providing electricity to other vehicles, appliances and even the house and grid. The latter two are supported via the BMW Wallbox Professional, photovoltaic system, and intelligent metering system, which must be optioned with the vehicle. Vehicle-to-Grid is offered by BMW in partnership with E.On.

Also Read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China

As for suspension, the iX5 gets double wishbone front and a 5-link setup at the rear with adaptive dampers as standard. Furthermore, air suspension with automatic self-levelling and active roll control is available as an option.

The iX5 EV will go on sale in global markets in early 2027, with the SUV to be manufactured at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA.