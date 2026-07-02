All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km Range
- iX5 sits on a 800V electric architecture
- 141 kWh battery offers up to 845 km range
- Supports up to 460 kW DC fast charging
BMW recently unveiled the fifth generation of its luxury SUV, the X5, ahead of its global launch in the second half of the year. While the internal combustion SUV marked its fifth generation in global markets, the unveiling also included the first generation of the new iX5, the first all-electric derivative of the X5 – an SUV that looks set to replace the popular iX electric SUV.
Also read: Fifth-Gen BMW X5 Debuts With ICE, Hybrid, EV & FCEV Powertrains
Unlike its smaller sibling, the X3, where the internal combustion SUV still features BMW’s older design language, the new X5 homogenises the ‘Neue Klasse’ design across all powertrain options, be it ICE, PHEV, EV or the upcoming FCEV. The main differentiators between the ICE and EV come down to the design of the bumpers, with the petrol, diesel and PHEVs featuring a second air inlet above the front numberplate – it's not present on the EV. The front lighting signatures also get minor differences between ICE and EV, focused on the blanked-out panels that extend from the headlamps into the illuminated kidney grille.
BMW iX5 EV (left) and BMW X5 ICE (right)
Also Read: BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3
Design differences at the rear, meanwhile, just come down to the integration of the exhaust into the lower bumper on the ICE & PHEVs.
Inside, both the iX and X5 adopt the same Neue Klasse interior with a BMW Panoramic display at the base of the windshield and an angular 17.9-inch central touchscreen. An optional 14.6-inch passenger display is available. A panoramic glass roof is standard, as is 2.5-zone climate control and powered front seats with optional tech including a 4-zone climate control, ventilated and massaging front seats and a Bowers & Wilkins surround sound system.
On the powertrain, the iX5 arrives in global markets in iX5 60 xDrive spec with the largest battery yet to be fitted to a BMW electric SUV – 141 kWh (net). This is paired with dual electric motors – one at the front and one at the rear giving the SUV a combined 570 bhp and 805 Nm. BMW says that the iX5’s rear electrically excited synchronous motor is the primary drive unit, offering a peak 325 bhp and 500 Nm, with the secondary front motor - an asynchronous motor – pitching in an additional 245 bhp and 305 Nm. The front motor can be switched off under reduced load to boost efficiency. BMW claims a 0-100 kmph time of 4.6 seconds despite the SUV’s kerb weight of over 2,800 kg. Top speed is limited to 210 kmph. As for range, BMW says that the iX5 is capable of going up to 845 km on a single charge.
Also Read: Manual-Only BMW M3 CS Revealed
As with the new iX3, the new iX5 features BMW’s sixth-gen eDrive technology and an 800V architecture. BMW says that the iX5 supports up to peak DC fast charging at up to 460 kW, capable of charging the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 23 minutes. The iX5 also features an inbuilt control unit with an integrated switching matrix, allowing for charging at 400V DC charging stations. The SUV also supports 22 kW AC charging as standard.
The iX5 also features bi-directional charging with the SUV capable of providing electricity to other vehicles, appliances and even the house and grid. The latter two are supported via the BMW Wallbox Professional, photovoltaic system, and intelligent metering system, which must be optioned with the vehicle. Vehicle-to-Grid is offered by BMW in partnership with E.On.
Also Read: BMW iX3, i3 Long Wheelbase Unveiled In China
As for suspension, the iX5 gets double wishbone front and a 5-link setup at the rear with adaptive dampers as standard. Furthermore, air suspension with automatic self-levelling and active roll control is available as an option.
The iX5 EV will go on sale in global markets in early 2027, with the SUV to be manufactured at BMW’s plant in Spartanburg, USA.
Related News
Popular BMW Models
- BMW
XMEx-showroom Price₹ 3.42 Crore
- BMW
i7Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.05 - 2.58 Crore
- BMW
X7Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.29 - 1.34 Crore
- BMW
M4Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.58 - 1.92 Crore
- BMW
M5Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.09 Crore
- BMW
M8Ex-showroom Price₹ 2.56 Crore
- BMW
X3Ex-showroom Price₹ 72.5 - 75 Lakh
- BMW
Z4Ex-showroom Price₹ 94.53 Lakh - 1.05 Crore
- BMW
iXEx-showroom Price₹ 1.4 Crore
- BMW
X1Ex-showroom Price₹ 50.9 - 75.13 Lakh
- BMW
5 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 75.8 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 1.93 - 2.01 Crore
- BMW
M2Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.03 - 1.66 Crore
- BMW
3 SeriesEx-showroom Price₹ 76.4 Lakh
- BMW
i4Ex-showroom Price₹ 84.24 - 90.05 Lakh
- BMW
2 Series Gran CoupeEx-showroom Price₹ 45.8 - 48.2 Lakh
- BMW
X5Ex-showroom Price₹ 95.4 Lakh - 1.11 Crore
- BMW
iX1Ex-showroom Price₹ 77.6 Lakh
- BMW
ix1 LEx-showroom Price₹ 51.4 Lakh
- BMW
i5Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.2 Crore
- BMW
7 ProtectionEx-showroom Price₹ 16.08 Crore
Latest Cars
- Skoda
Kodiaq RSEx-showroom Price₹ 66.99 Lakh
- Tata
Sierra EVEx-showroom Price₹ 18.79 - 25.99 Lakh
- Citroen
e-C3XEx-showroom Price₹ 11.99 - 13.26 Lakh
- MINI
Countryman CEx-showroom Price₹ 47.5 Lakh
- MG
MajestorEx-showroom Price₹ 40.99 - 44.99 Lakh
- Mercedes-Benz
CLA EVEx-showroom Price₹ 55 - 64 Lakh
- VinFast
VF MPV 7Ex-showroom Price₹ 24.49 Lakh
- Volkswagen
TaigunEx-showroom Price₹ 11 - 19.3 Lakh
- Audi
SQ8Ex-showroom Price₹ 1.78 Crore
Upcoming Cars
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-03
- Nissan TektonExpected Price₹ 19 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-09
- Honda ZR-VExpected Price₹ 14 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-15
- Maruti Suzuki 2026 BrezzaExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-07-23
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-05
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-13
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-14
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-15
- Kia Syros EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-20
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-25
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-08-27
- BMW New X6Expected Price₹ 1.5 - 1.85 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-08-30
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-01
- Mahindra Global Pik Up conceptExpected Price₹ 18 - 18.5 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-09
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-11
- Audi New Q3Expected Price₹ 60 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-15
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-17
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-18
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-19
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-20
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-21
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-22
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-23
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-24
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- JSW Motors Jetour T2Expected Price₹ 35 - 45 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-09-29
- Volvo EX90 RechargeExpected Price₹ 95 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-09-30
- Isuzu D-Max EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-17
- Audi E ConceptExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-10-19
- Volvo EX 60Expected Price₹ 70 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-20
- Xiaomi SU7Expected Price₹ 48 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-21
- Maruti Suzuki New BalenoExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Mahindra eKUV100Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-28
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-10-30
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Volvo ES90 ElectricExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.1 CroreLaunch Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-18
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-24
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-25
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-22
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-23
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-06
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-01-19
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-02-24
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-14
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-04-22
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-26
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-05-28
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-07-14
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-08-27
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-23
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-09-25
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-10-29
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunch Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunch Date: 2028-08-28
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunch Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 2, 2026Hyundai Creta Electric Launched With Battery-As-A-Service; Prices Start At Rs 10.99 lakhThe battery rental price starts at Rs 3.9 per km.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 2, 2026Revolt RVX Launched in India at ₹1.30 Lakh; Replaces the RV400The new Revolt RVX comes with a more powerful mid-drive motor, a claimed 160 km IDC range, fast charging, and a host of connected features at an introductory price of Rs. 1.30 lakh, ex-showroom.3 mins read
- Jaiveer Mehra | Jul 2, 2026All-New BMW iX5 Debuts With 141 kWh Battery, 800+ km RangeFirst generation of the all-electric iX5 is expected to replace the current BMW iX, with global sales commencing in 2027.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 2, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Launched In India At Rs 66.99 LakhAll 50 units allocated in the first batch of the Kodiaq RS have been spoken for.2 mins read
- car&bike Team | Jul 1, 2026BYD eMax 7 Comfort Launched At Rs 27.90 LakhNew mid variant slots in between the Premium and Superior trim and comes with the 71.8 kWh battery.1 min read
- car&bike Team | Jul 1, 2026BYD Cars Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 1 LakhBYD India has revised prices across select variants in its electric passenger vehicle line-up, with increases ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Renault Kiger vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Which Underdog Deserves Your Money?Both the Kiger and the Taisor promise strong performance, solid features, comfortable cabins and everyday usability, all without breaking the bank. But which of these underrated subcompact SUVs deserves your money? Let's find out.1 min read
- Seshan Vijayraghvan | Jun 29, 2026Skoda Kodiaq RS Review: The Best Kodiaq Yet?The Skoda Kodiaq RS is finally here, and it's every bit as exciting as I expected. But was it worth the wait?7 mins read
- Bilal Firfiray | Jun 28, 2026BMW X6 M60i Review: It’s Back And HOW!The BMW X6 M60i blends a 530bhp twin-turbo V8, with its unmistakable coupe-SUV styling. There’s plenty of character, but is it worth your money?6 mins read
- Janak Sorap | Jun 25, 2026350cc Bajaj Dominar 400 Review: Same Character, Lower PriceA slightly lower displacement engine, a significantly lower price tag and nearly the same performance — the Bajaj Dominar 400 aims to be smarter rather than faster.6 mins read
- Preetam Bora | Jun 25, 20262026 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z First Ride Review: Smaller Engine, But Should You Buy It?The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z won our Two-Wheeler Upgrade of the Year. Then new tax slabs happened. Smaller engine, same badge – but does it still deliver?6 mins read