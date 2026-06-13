BMW M Concept Neue Klasse Revealed; Previews Electric M3

BMW has taken the wraps off the M Concept Neue Klasse at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, previewing what is expected to become the brand's first all-electric M3. While the German marque is stopping short of officially calling it the iM3, the concept appears curiously close to production and shares much of its shape and proportions with the standard Neue Klasse i3 sedan revealed earlier this year.

The concept also marks the debut of BMW M's next-generation design language, which ties familiar performance-car cues with EV-specific elements. According to BMW, the M Concept Neue Klasse is intended to showcase how future high-performance electric M models will intertwine design, tech and driving dynamics.

BMW M Concept: Exterior

Starting with the looks. The M Concept Neue Klasse is instantly recognisable as a BMW M product despite lacking a heart under the hood. The familiar long-wheelbase sports sedan proportions remain, complemented by flared wheel arches, a muscular shoulder line and a low, planted stance.

The front end adopts the Neue Klasse's signature shark-nose design, but receives several M-specific touches. The kidney grille and headlights are integrated into a single visual unit, while new yellow lighting elements reference BMW's GT racing cars and the BMW M Hybrid V8 endurance racer. A large V-shaped vent on the bonnet helps cool the electric drivetrain, while redesigned aerodynamic mirrors in BMW M colours improve airflow.

Further down, the front bumper uses what BMW calls a "trimaran" design, inspired by high-speed sailing boats. Besides giving the car a more aggressive appearance, it also helps support the front splitter and manage airflow around the vehicle.

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At the rear, the concept features a pronounced ducktail spoiler, a large diffuser and new three-dimensional "Track Lights" integrated into the bumper. BMW has also incorporated natural-fibre composite materials into components such as the front splitter, bonnet vent and rear diffuser.

Finished in a new Monza Red metallic paint scheme, the concept rides on centre-lock style wheels featuring red and blue accents inspired by BMW M's motorsport heritage.

BMW M Concept: Interior

Coming to the interior. The M Concept Neue Klasse appears much closer to production than many concept cars typically do. The dashboard layout closely mirrors that of the standard Neue Klasse sedan, with a simple design centred around BMW's new panoramic head-up display system stretching across the base of the windscreen.

The cabin features four newly developed bucket seats trimmed in a combination of blue and red Merino leather, reflecting BMW M's signature colours. Structural elements within the seats are made from natural-fibre materials, while red five-point harnesses emphasise the motorsport-inspired theme.

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BMW has also introduced black nubuck leather for the first time in an M vehicle, applying it to the steering wheel, door panels and roll bar. The dashboard is trimmed in black knitted material with hexagonal backlighting, while red accents on the steering wheel, paddles and digital interfaces add contrast throughout the cabin.

BMW M Concept: Powertrain

BMW has yet to reveal power and torque figures, but it has confirmed that the concept uses a quad-motor electric drivetrain. The setup is paired with a new control system called BMW M Dynamic Performance Control, which works alongside the company's "Heart of Joy" central computing architecture.

The system independently manages power delivery and braking at each wheel, claiming more precise torque distribution, improved traction and improved handling. BMW says the tech is designed to preserve the engagement and agility expected from an M car despite the switch to electric propulsion.

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The concept is based on BMW's sixth-generation EV architecture and features an 800-volt electrical system paired with a battery pack exceeding 100 kWh in capacity. BMW says the new cylindrical battery cells have been optimised specifically for M applications.

BMW M Concept: What Happens Next?

Although BMW has not confirmed a production name, the M Concept Neue Klasse is widely expected to evolve into the electric successor to the M3. Judging by the nearly production-ready exterior, interior and underlying tech package, the finished model is unlikely to differ dramatically from what has been shown at Le Mans.