New Toyota Hilux Launched in India At Rs 31.99 Lakh

Around eight months since its global debut, Toyota has launched the ninth-generation Hilux pick-up in India with prices starting from Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Sharing its platform with its predecessor, the new Hilux brings a more muscular and edgier design to the table along with a cabin that packs in a lot more tech than before. The Hilux is offered in two trim levels - GX and VX.

Variant Price (Ex-showroom) 2.8 Diesel GX 4x2 AT Rs 31.99 lakh 2.8 Diesel GX 4x4 AT Rs 33.69 lakh 2.8 Diesel VX 4x4 AT Rs 36.69 lakh

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Starting with the looks, the new Hilux’s fascia looks a lot more upright than the outgoing model, with cuts and creases giving it a very layered look. Slim headlamps sit at the base of the bonnet, connected via a black-finished blanked-out strip carrying the Toyota wordmark. The grille sits lower down, is finished in body colour and flanked by a pair of deep-set faux side vents. The bumper design is rather busy to say the least, with swathes of cladding, a large central air vent, a skid plate element and fog lamps on the lower edge.



Down the sides, the new Hilux gets more squared-out wheel arches along with notable fender flares at the front and rear, while the rear end features rather simple vertical tail lamps with C-shaped LED light guides flanking the tailgate. As before, India gets the Hilux in the Double Cab bodystyle only - it's also available with a Single Cab and Extended Cab bodystyle in global markets



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The cabin gets a notable step up in tech while the design is in line with some newer Toyotas. The dashboard features a layered design with a freestanding 12.3-inch central touchscreen and a digital instrument cluster sitting within a hooded binacle behind the steering. The central AC vents sit below the touchscreen, while the AC controls, 4x4 controls and terrain modes are positioned at the base of the centre console. Features on offer include 360-degree cameras, terrain modes, low range on the 4x4 variants, connected car tech and tyre pressure monitoring.

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On the safety front, the Hilux gets 7 airbags, ABS with EBD among other features as standard.



Moving to the powertrain, the Hilux retains the services of the familiar 2.8-litre diesel unit. It is good for 201 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque (420 Nm on the manual). Unlike the outgoing model, the new Hilux is offered with the option of two-wheel drive in the base trim level alongside 4x4. Top variant is 4x4 only.