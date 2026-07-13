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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Spied For The First Time

Bilal Firfiray
Bilal Firfiray
1 min read
Jul 13, 2026, 06:48 PM
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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Spied For The First Time
Key Highlights
  • Likely to carry subtle design tweaks inside and out
  • No changes to the hardware expected
  • Could bring in flex-fuel version with this update

Toyota seem to have commenced the testing of the new and updated Hycross. Launched in November 2022, it’s almost four years now since the Crysta replacement made its debut as a three-row, family MPV with a strong hybrid powertrain. The new one, seen tested here under heavy camouflage, is expected to arrive later this year around the festive season.

Also Read: New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28

Screenshot 2026 07 13 184246

Changes on the facelifted Hycross are expected to be mostly cosmetic, with changes to headlamps/tail lamps signature, bumper design (both fore and aft) and some newer paint scheme. We could also expect a newer alloy wheel design, but any changes more than these aren’t likely. Even on the inside, the changes will be limited to some feature additions and refinements to the existing ones at most.

Screenshot 2026 07 13 184155

This being a facelift, the changes under the skin are likely to be little to none. The proven strong hybrid powertrain will continue without any changes, but we could see the addition of the newer flex-fuel version with this facelift.

Also Read: Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India

More details on the updated Hycross are expected to follow in the coming months as we approach the festive season.

Source

# toyota# toyota cars# toyota car sales# toyota india# toyota hybrid# toyota innova# toyota innova hycross# toyota innova hycross facelift# car# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Opinion# Previews# Cover Story

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