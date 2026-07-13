Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Spied For The First Time
- Likely to carry subtle design tweaks inside and out
- No changes to the hardware expected
- Could bring in flex-fuel version with this update
Toyota seem to have commenced the testing of the new and updated Hycross. Launched in November 2022, it’s almost four years now since the Crysta replacement made its debut as a three-row, family MPV with a strong hybrid powertrain. The new one, seen tested here under heavy camouflage, is expected to arrive later this year around the festive season.
Also Read: New-Gen Toyota Hilux India Launch On July 28
Changes on the facelifted Hycross are expected to be mostly cosmetic, with changes to headlamps/tail lamps signature, bumper design (both fore and aft) and some newer paint scheme. We could also expect a newer alloy wheel design, but any changes more than these aren’t likely. Even on the inside, the changes will be limited to some feature additions and refinements to the existing ones at most.
This being a facelift, the changes under the skin are likely to be little to none. The proven strong hybrid powertrain will continue without any changes, but we could see the addition of the newer flex-fuel version with this facelift.
Also Read: Toyota Achieves New Milestone Of 3 Lakh Strong Hybrid Vehicle Sales In India
More details on the updated Hycross are expected to follow in the coming months as we approach the festive season.
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