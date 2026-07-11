Kia Syros EV Spied Undisguised Ahead Of India Launch

Kia's upcoming Syros EV has been spotted completely undisguised for the first time, ahead of its expected launch later this year. The model has been undergoing road tests for almost a year, first in South Korea and later in India, but the latest set of images reveals the production-spec design in full.

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At first glance, the Syros EV looks almost identical to the standard ICE-powered Syros. It retains the same upright proportions, boxy silhouette and tallboy stance, with only a handful of EV-specific changes. The front grille has been sealed off, and another noticeable difference is the silver housing for the fog lamps, while the rest of the fascia remains largely unchanged. It also carries over the same alloy wheel design seen on the ICE model.

At the rear, the L-shaped tail lamps remain in place on either side of the rear windscreen, while the bumper has been slightly revised with silver-finished housing that mirrors the front design. As seen in earlier test mules, the charging port is positioned on the front left fender.

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Spy images also offer a glimpse of the cabin, which appears to be carried over from the standard Syros. The 30-inch panoramic display is visible, while features such as a panoramic sunroof, sliding and reclining rear seats, and rear seat ventilation are also expected to be offered. One feature that remains uncertain is ADAS, especially after Kia removed the driver assistance suite from the MY26 update of the ICE-powered Syros.

Under the skin, the Syros EV is expected to share its electric powertrain with the Carens Clavis EV, which itself is based on the Creta Electric's setup. This means buyers could get a choice of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, paired with a front-mounted electric motor. The larger battery is expected to deliver a claimed range of up to 490 km on a single charge.

Once it goes on sale, the Syros EV is expected to become Kia's most affordable electric vehicle in India. It will compete with models such as the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and other models in the segment.

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