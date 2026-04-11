Kia Confirms Sorento Hybrid, Carnival Hybrid For India By 2030

Kia has laid out its roadmap for India over the next few years, and hybrids are clearly going to play a bigger role in it. At its 2026 CEO Investor Day, the carmaker confirmed that it plans to have a 10-model lineup in the country by 2030, with as many as 8 from the lot being electrified in some form. That list includes hybrid versions of the Kia Sorento and Kia Carnival. The former will be a new offering from the brand in India, while the latter is currently offered in diesel guise.

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Kia Sorento HEV

Starting with the Sorento, this is a model that will essentially sit above the Seltos in the brand's India portfolio and will offer a three-row layout. In its hybrid form overseas, it packs a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with an electric motor, putting out 224 bhp. It is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, and in some markets, it also gets the option of all-wheel drive.

In terms of size and positioning, the Sorento is a step above what Kia currently offers here, stretching over 4.8 metres in length. The feature list includes dual screens for the infotainment and instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a head-up display and a panoramic sunroof on higher trims.

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Kia Carnival HEV

Then there’s the Carnival. The current India-spec Kia Carnival, which returned in its latest generation in 2024, is diesel-only. Globally, though, Kia also offers a hybrid version of the MPV, and that’s what is being considered for India. This version runs on a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol engine with an electric motor, which should provide better efficiency than the diesel.

Apart from the powertrain, not many changes in terms of layout or features for the Carnival are expected in the Hybrid version.

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Kia Syros EV

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Kia will also introduce the Syros EV in India, which has already been spotted testing on Indian roads. It is expected to share its underpinnings with the Carens Clavis EV. Power is likely to come from a front-mounted electric motor, paired with either a 42 kWh or a 51.4 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of up to 490 km on a single charge.

In terms of design, the Syros EV appears to retain the boxy, tallboy stance of the ICE version, with test mules showing similar alloy wheels and the L-shaped tail-lamps positioned around the rear windscreen. The charging port is expected to be located on the front left fender, as seen in earlier spy shots.

“Kia says it is targeting annual sales of 4,10,000 units in India by 2030, with a projected market share of 7.6 per cent. As part of this strategy, the company plans to expand its lineup to 10 models, including eight electrified vehicles such as the Syros EV, Sorento Hybrid and Carnival Hybrid, while also scaling its dealer network to 800 outlets.”