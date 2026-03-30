Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra
- Seltos scores 31.70 out of 32 for adult occupant protection
- Secures 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection
- Seltos prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The new Kia Seltos has become the latest model to secure a full five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The ratings were published shortly after those of its rival, the new Tata Sierra, with the Kia marginally outperforming its rival in both adult and child occupant protection.
Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos Review: Formula Is Spot On, But Is The Timing Right?
Adult Occupant Protection
In adult occupant protection, the Seltos scored 31.70 out of a possible 32. Testing showed that the Seltos provided good protection to adult occupants in the side and pole impact tests, though it lost points for only offering adequate protection to the driver’s legs and feet. This score put it marginally ahead of the Tata Sierra, which was handed a score of 31.14 out of 32.
Also read: 2026 Kia Seltos: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
Child Occupant Protection
The Seltos again performed very well in child occupant scores, achieving full points in dynamic and CRS (child restraint system) installation scores, though it dropped points in the vehicle assessment score. Total points stood at 45 out of 49 - again marginally better than the Sierra’s 44.73 points. Interestingly, only one car so far has achieved a score higher than 45 in child occupant protection - the VinFast VF7 (45.25).
Also read: Kia Seltos Achieves 6 Lakh Unit Sales Milestone
Kia Seltos Safety Tech
Also read: 2026 Kia Carens Clavis Gets Variant Rejig; New HTX(O) A, GT-Line & X-Line Trims Introduced
Even in base spec, the Seltos comes fairly well kitted out in terms of safety features. The carmaker says that it offers a list of 24 standard safety features, which includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, stability control, hill start assist, three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, a rollover sensor and a front passenger airbag deactivation function to mount a rearward-facing child seat. Outside of these, the Sletos also comes standard with disc brakes at the front and rear, rear parking sensors and a camera, impact sensing door locks and auto headlamps.
Also read: Kia Carens Clavis EV Updated With 6-Seat Option And GT-Line, X-Line Trims
Prices of the Seltos start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
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