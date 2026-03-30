Kia Seltos Gets 5-Star Bharat NCAP Safety Rating, Outscores The Tata Sierra

The new Kia Seltos has become the latest model to secure a full five-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP. The ratings were published shortly after those of its rival, the new Tata Sierra, with the Kia marginally outperforming its rival in both adult and child occupant protection.



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Adult Occupant Protection





In adult occupant protection, the Seltos scored 31.70 out of a possible 32. Testing showed that the Seltos provided good protection to adult occupants in the side and pole impact tests, though it lost points for only offering adequate protection to the driver’s legs and feet. This score put it marginally ahead of the Tata Sierra, which was handed a score of 31.14 out of 32.



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Child Occupant Protection

The Seltos again performed very well in child occupant scores, achieving full points in dynamic and CRS (child restraint system) installation scores, though it dropped points in the vehicle assessment score. Total points stood at 45 out of 49 - again marginally better than the Sierra’s 44.73 points. Interestingly, only one car so far has achieved a score higher than 45 in child occupant protection - the VinFast VF7 (45.25).

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Kia Seltos Safety Tech

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Even in base spec, the Seltos comes fairly well kitted out in terms of safety features. The carmaker says that it offers a list of 24 standard safety features, which includes six airbags, ABS, ESC, stability control, hill start assist, three-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all occupants, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, a rollover sensor and a front passenger airbag deactivation function to mount a rearward-facing child seat. Outside of these, the Sletos also comes standard with disc brakes at the front and rear, rear parking sensors and a camera, impact sensing door locks and auto headlamps.

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Prices of the Seltos start from Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).