CNG Prices Increased By Rs. 2 Per Kg In Mumbai; Now Stands At Rs. 84 Per Kg

The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region by Rs. 2 per kilogram. With this revision, the price of CNG in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas has increased from Rs. 82 per kg to Rs. 84 per kg. This revision is believed to be the result of the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict, which has caused a global energy shortage. In fact, CNG prices were also hiked a month ago by Rs. 1 per kg.

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The price hike will not only affect CNG car owners, but it's also likely to impact other end users as well. Considering public transports, like auto, taxi and bus, to last mile goods vehicles rely heavily on this fuel, we are likely to see an increase in fares, tariffs and other costs for the end user.

As of now, other natural gas companies have not announced any price hike, but this could be the precursor to price hike announcements by IGL, Adani, IOCL and HPCL, among others.

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Experts are also expecting petrol and diesel prices to be hiked in the coming weeks, and the rumour mill says it will be announced on May 15, 2026. Petrol prices are expected to increase by Rs. 4 to Rs. 5 per litre, after remaining unchanged for the longest time.