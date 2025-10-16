Nissan India has expanded the Magnite lineup with the introduction of CNG option with the AMT variants of the SUV. The CNG kit on the Magnite EZ-Shift (AMT) will cost Rs. 72,000 and will be available for installation at the brands’ retrofitment centres. Prices for the AMT variants of Nissan Magnite range between Rs. 6.16 lakh and Rs. 8.98 lakh ex-showroom. It is available in 6 trims including the Kuro edition. The brand had launched the CNG option with the manual variants of the SUV earlier this year.

AMT is available across trims of the SUV.

In an important change, the CNG filling valve is now integrated within the existing fuel-filling lid, replacing the earlier engine-compartment placement. CNG retrofitted Magnite will come with 3 year or 1 lakh km warranty and will be available in 13 states across the country. These include Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Tamil Nadu.

The recently launched Kuro Edition also gets a CNG option.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “We are delighted to take another step forward in our CNG journey with the expansion of the retrofitment program to the New Nissan Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT). The new fuel-lid integration and reduced kit price make the ownership experience even more seamless and rewarding. We remain committed to offering practical, value-driven mobility solutions that enhance customer satisfaction and strengthen our brand’s trust.”

AMT on the Nissan Magnite is available with the 1.0 litre naturally aspirated engine that makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm. The CNG tank has a capacity of 12 kg in a single-cylinder layout, while fuel efficiency is expected to remain similar to manual ranging from 24 km/kg in the city and 30 km/kg on the highway. The SUV comes with 6 airbags as standard across all variants and has secured a 5-star crash test rating for Adult Occupant Protection from Global NCAP.