Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Effective September 22, 2025, the Magnite becomes more accessible with price cuts ranging from Rs 52,400 to Rs 1 lakh.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 8, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Turbo CVT Tekna+ sees the highest price drop of ₹1 lakh.
  • Entry-level MT Visia now starts at ₹5.62 lakh (ex-showroom).
  • CNG retrofitment kit price reduced by ₹3,000, now ₹71,999.

Nissan Motor India has announced revised prices for the Magnite SUV lineup, following the recent GST rate adjustments by the Indian government. Nissan has stated that the full benefit of the recent tax revision will be reflected in the new pricing, leading to reductions of up to Rs 1 lakh on the subcompact SUV, depending on the variant selected.

 

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

 

Nissan Magnite Facelift 1 1

The entry-level MT Visia now starts at Rs 5.62 lakh, down from Rs 6.14 lakh. Similarly, the MT Tekna+, which previously cost Rs 9.27 lakh, is now priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 79,000. The EZ-Shift (AMT) variants starting from Visia are now priced from Rs 6.17 lakh (down from Rs 6.74 lakh), while the fully loaded EZ-Shift Tekna+ drops from Rs 9.82 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.  
  

Turbo-petrol manual variants see price cuts of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on the trim. For example, the Turbo MT Tekna+ is now available at Rs 9.64 lakh, compared to its earlier price of Rs 10.54 lakh.
 

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform

 

nissan magnite facelift dashboard new features carandbike 1

The biggest drop is witnessed in the Turbo CVT lineup. The top-spec Turbo X-Tronic CVT Tekna+ variant, which was priced at Rs 11.76 lakh, now comes in at Rs 10.76 lakh, which is a full Rs 1 lakh drop. Other CVT variants like the N-Connecta and Kuro Edition also see significant cuts, bringing it below the Rs 10 lakh mark. Nissan has also revised the prices of the CNG retrofit kit for the Magnite. Priced at Rs 71,999 after the revision, the kit now offers a reduction of Rs 3,000.  

  

The updated prices will apply to all Magnite deliveries starting September 22, 2025. Bookings at the revised rates are now open immediately at authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide. 

 

All prices mentioned above and below are ex-showroom. 

 

 Below is a breakdown of the old and new prices for each variant, along with the corresponding price reductions.

 

VariantsPre-GST PricePost-GST PricePrice Difference
MT Visia₹6,14,000₹5,61,600₹52,400
MT Visia+₹6,64,000₹6,07,400₹56,600
MT Acenta₹7,29,000₹6,66,800₹62,200
MT N-Connecta₹7,97,000₹7,29,000₹68,000
MT Kuro Edition₹8,30,500₹7,59,600₹70,900
MT Tekna₹8,92,000₹8,15,900₹76,100
MT Tekna+₹9,27,000₹8,48,000₹79,000
EZ-Shift Visia₹6,74,500₹6,16,900₹57,600
EZ-Shift Acenta₹7,84,000₹7,17,100₹66,900
EZ-Shift N-Connecta₹8,52,000₹7,79,300₹72,700
EZ-Shift Kuro Edition₹8,85,500₹8,09,900₹75,600
EZ-Shift Tekna₹9,47,000₹8,66,200₹80,800
EZ-Shift Tekna+₹9,82,000₹8,98,200₹83,800
Turbo MT N-Connecta₹9,38,000₹8,57,900₹80,100
Turbo MT Kuro Edition₹9,71,500₹8,88,600₹82,900
Turbo MT Tekna₹10,18,000₹9,31,100₹86,900
Turbo MT Tekna+₹10,54,000₹9,64,000₹90,000
Turbo CVT Acenta₹9,99,400₹9,14,100₹85,300
Turbo CVT N-Connecta₹10,53,000₹9,63,100₹89,900
Turbo CVT Kuro Edition₹10,86,500₹9,93,800₹92,700
Turbo CVT Tekna₹11,40,000₹10,42,700₹97,300
Turbo CVT Tekna+₹11,76,000₹10,75,600₹1,00,400

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The biggest reduction in price across the Skoda passenger vehicle portfolio is for the flagship Kodiaq SUV.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform
  • “GST 2.0 makes cars and bikes more affordable, keeps EVs at 5 percent, and gives the auto sector a big boost,” say industry leaders.
    GST 2.0: Indian Auto Sector Welcomes New Tax Regime; Calls It A Boost For Buyers
  • Just in time for the festive rush, the Indian government has revised GST rates on two-wheelers, slashing taxes on up to 350cc, but increasing it sharply for larger-capacity models.
    GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc
  • The big Independence Day announcement by the Prime Minister could mean that affordable vehicle segments are likely to get a major boost ahead of the festive season.
    Small Cars, Bikes To Become Cheaper This Diwali With Impending GST Rate Reduction
  • The Nissan Magnite Kuro edition is available with either the 1.0 petrol or 1.0 turbo petrol engine. Priced between Rs. 8.31 lakh and Rs. 10.87 lakh (ex-showroom)
    2025 Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 8.31 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Vision O concept showcases the brand’s future design language for estates.
    Skoda Vision O Electric Concept Unveiled; Previews Future Design Language For Estates
  • The adventure tourer now offers improved efficiency, updated electronics, better passenger comfort, and updated adaptive cruise control with forward collision warning system.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V4 Launched At Rs 22.98 Lakh
  • Highest reduction in prices across the Lexus portfolio is for the LX 500d, followed by the RX 500h and RX 350h.
    Lexus Cars, SUVs Get Cheaper By Up To ₹20.80 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • Effective September 22, 2025, the Magnite becomes more accessible with price cuts ranging from Rs 52,400 to Rs 1 lakh.
    Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The all-electric GLC gets a 94 kWh battery pack, while its wheelbase is slightly longer than the ICE GLC's.
    Mercedes-Benz GLC Electric Makes Global Debut With Up To 713 KM Range
  • The ID.Cross provides a peek at one of four new, mass-market electric models that Volkswagen is expected to put into production starting 2026.
    IAA 2025: Volkswagen ID.Cross Concept Previews Taigun-Sized Electric SUV
  • The biggest reduction in price across the Skoda passenger vehicle portfolio is for the flagship Kodiaq SUV.
    Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform
  • Highest reduction in prices across the Hyundai passenger vehicle portfolio is for the Tucson, followed by the Venue and i20.
    Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
  • The entire Apache lineup gets a special edition, while the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V get two new variants.
    TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced
  • The VF6 and VF7 will be locally assembled in India at VinFast’s new plant in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
    VinFast VF6, VF7 Electric SUVs Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 16.49 Lakh

