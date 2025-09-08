Nissan Magnite Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 1 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction

Nissan Motor India has announced revised prices for the Magnite SUV lineup, following the recent GST rate adjustments by the Indian government. Nissan has stated that the full benefit of the recent tax revision will be reflected in the new pricing, leading to reductions of up to Rs 1 lakh on the subcompact SUV, depending on the variant selected.

Also Read: Nissan Magnite EZ-Shift Review: A More Affordable 'Automatic' Option

The entry-level MT Visia now starts at Rs 5.62 lakh, down from Rs 6.14 lakh. Similarly, the MT Tekna+, which previously cost Rs 9.27 lakh, is now priced at Rs 8.48 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 79,000. The EZ-Shift (AMT) variants starting from Visia are now priced from Rs 6.17 lakh (down from Rs 6.74 lakh), while the fully loaded EZ-Shift Tekna+ drops from Rs 9.82 lakh to Rs 8.98 lakh.



Turbo-petrol manual variants see price cuts of Rs 80,000 to Rs 90,000, depending on the trim. For example, the Turbo MT Tekna+ is now available at Rs 9.64 lakh, compared to its earlier price of Rs 10.54 lakh.



Also Read: Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform

The biggest drop is witnessed in the Turbo CVT lineup. The top-spec Turbo X-Tronic CVT Tekna+ variant, which was priced at Rs 11.76 lakh, now comes in at Rs 10.76 lakh, which is a full Rs 1 lakh drop. Other CVT variants like the N-Connecta and Kuro Edition also see significant cuts, bringing it below the Rs 10 lakh mark. Nissan has also revised the prices of the CNG retrofit kit for the Magnite. Priced at Rs 71,999 after the revision, the kit now offers a reduction of Rs 3,000.

The updated prices will apply to all Magnite deliveries starting September 22, 2025. Bookings at the revised rates are now open immediately at authorised Nissan dealerships nationwide.

All prices mentioned above and below are ex-showroom.

Below is a breakdown of the old and new prices for each variant, along with the corresponding price reductions.