TVS Motor Company has released the official list of accessories for its newly launched Apache RTX, the brand’s first adventure motorcycle. The two-wheeler manufacturer is offering seven official accessories for the Apache RTX, and opting for all will set you back by over Rs 44,000.

The accessory lineup includes a few products developed in collaboration with Italian brand GIVI. The GIVI side panniers are priced at Rs 16,499, while the top box costs Rs 9,999. Other add-ons include a beak-style front fender for Rs 499 and a pair of knuckle guards priced at Rs 1,849.

Further optional equipment includes a rear tyre hugger for Rs 1,499, a complete tank guard at Rs 2,999, and a USB charger (A+C) unit for Rs 1,057. Buyers opting for all factory accessories will spend approximately Rs 44,401 in total. The Apache RTX 300 is available in three variants: Base (Rs 1.99 lakh), Top (Rs 2.14 lakh), and BTO (Rs 2.29 lakh), all introductory, ex-showroom prices.

Visually, the Apache RTX follows a touring-oriented design with a tall stance, muscular proportions, and minimal bodywork. It features a twin-LED headlamp setup, a tall windscreen, and an overall adventure-focused look that sets it apart from other TVS models.

Power comes from an all-new 299.1 cc RT-XD4 engine producing 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The bike is paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quickshifter, slip-and-assist clutch, and ride-by-wire technology.

Other features include a 5-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, and four ride modes: Rain, Urban, Tour, and Rally. Kerb weight stands at 180 kg, with a wheelbase of 1,430 mm, seat height of 835 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres.

