TVS Motor Company has officially entered the adventure motorcycle space in India with the launch of the Apache RTX. It is available in three variants: Base (Rs 1.99 lakh), Top (Rs 2.14 lakh) and the BTO (Rs 2.29 lakh), all prices ex-showroom, introductory. Equipped with an all-new engine, the RTX 300 becomes the third category of motorcycle to wear the Apache badge, after the naked and faired models. Let’s take a closer look at the new TVS in town.

The Apache RTX looks unlike any other motorcycle in TVS’ portfolio. It has a touring-focused design, featuring a tall stance and muscular proportions.

There’s a minimal use of body panels, most of which are concentrated around the front. It features a twin-LED headlamp setup with a tall windscreen for better wind protection.

The split seat setup and compact tail section are complemented by a rear luggage rack that can accommodate touring luggage or a top box.

Powering the Apache RTX 300 is the all-new 299.1 cc RT-XD4 engine, first showcased at TVS MotoSoul 2024.

This unit features dual overhead camshafts, twin oil pumps, liquid and oil cooling, and a dual separator breather system. It delivers 35.5 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 28.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The RTX 300 uses a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter and slip-and-assist clutch, along with a ride-by-wire throttle system. Other highlights include an engine guard, upswept exhaust, and multi-spoke alloy wheels.

It also gets a 5.0-inch TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation, cruise control, and four ride modes – Rain, Urban, Tour, and Rally.

For hardware, the Apache RTX comes equipped with 41 mm long-travel gold-finished USD forks sourced from WP and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear, both offering 180 mm of travel.

Braking duties are handled by a 320 mm front disc with a radial caliper, and a 240 mm rear disc with a floating caliper.

The bike rides on a 19-17-inch wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres – 110/80 section at the front and 150/70 section at the rear.

Kerb weight stands at 180 kg, with a wheelbase of 1,430 mm, seat height of 835 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm, and a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres.

The Apache RTX 300 is offered in three variants – Base (Rs 1.99 lakh), Top (Rs 2.14 lakh) and Built-To-Order (BTO, Rs 2.29 lakh) – all prices ex-showroom, introductory.