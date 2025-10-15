Hyundai has confirmed its plan to launch a Made-In-India sub-4-metre electric SUV by 2027. The announcement was made earlier today at the company’s first Investor Day presentation. The new entry-level subcompact electric SUV will be designed and developed in India, featuring a high level of local content. Hyundai’s new small EV could be based on Hyundai-Kia’s K1 platform, which already underpins EVs such as the Hyundai Inster sold in Europe.

The new entry-level Hyundai EV will come with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and the company will have both a standard and a long-range battery option. The car will also have an Advanced Infotainment System and controller OTA. While we don’t have the specifications yet, we expect the model to share its powertrains with the upcoming Kia Syros EV that is due to arrive in 2026.

The new small EV could share tech with Hyundai Inster sold in the Europe

Having said that, the upcoming EV could be smaller than the upcoming Syros EV in size. This means instead of competing with the likes of Nexon EV or XUV 400, Hyundai’s contender could go up against the likes of Tata Punch EV.

Hyundai's product roadmap for India involves 13 combustion engine models, 5 electric vehicles, 8 hybrid vehicles, and 6 CNG vehicles. The company has also confirmed its plan to bring the Genesis brand to India, which will arrive via the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.