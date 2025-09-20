HomeNews & Reviews
Hyundai Confirms Entry Electric SUV For Indian Market; Debut In 2027

At its CEO Investor Day 2025, the Korean carmaker revealed plans for a made-for-India A+ segment electric SUV due to debut in 2027.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 20, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai confirms entry-level EV in the works for India
  • Could be based on the Hyundai Inster sold in European markets
  • Debut in 2027

At its annual CEO Investor Day 2025, Hyundai confirmed the development of a new A+ segment electric SUV specifically for the Indian market. The company in an official statement, said that the SUV would be ‘the country's first EV designed specifically for local drivers’ with an ‘India-centric design and features.’
 

Also read: Hyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design Language
 

With Hyundai wording the new model as belonging to the A+ segment, we could be looking at a future Punch EV rival that is due to arrive in 2027. Further details on the model are unknown at this point, though the model could share its powertrains with the upcoming Kia Syros EV that is due to arrive in 2026. Positioning the EV in the lower A+ segment could help Hyundai avoid internal competition from Kia’s upcoming EV - a similar move as seen with the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens EV.

 

Also read: Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction


Hyundai EV for India 2

Hyundai’s new small EV could be based around the Hyundai-Kia K1 platform that already forms the basis for EVs such as the Hyundai Inster electric city car in European markets. The new A+ segment SUV for India could be modelled after the European city car, giving it its own distinctive identity in Hyundai India’s range rather than being an EV derivative of an existing model. The Hyundai SUV could also share some of its running gear with the Syros EV to further economies of scale and keep costs in check.
 

Also read: Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India
 

Hyundai Inster Casper EV Unveiled Gets 49 k Wh Battery 355 km Range

Hyundai's electric city car, the Inster, could form the basis for the entry-level electric SUV for the Indian market.

 

Hyundai has confirmed that the made-for-India electric A+ SUV will benefit from a great degree of localisation, which should also help keep costs in check.
 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
 

In terms of positioning, Hyundai could look to undercut the upcoming Syros EV with its own model, putting it up against the likes of the Punch EV rather than the larger Nexon EV and XUV 400.

