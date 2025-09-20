Hyundai Confirms Entry Electric SUV For Indian Market; Debut In 2027
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 20, 2025
Highlights
- Hyundai confirms entry-level EV in the works for India
- Could be based on the Hyundai Inster sold in European markets
- Debut in 2027
At its annual CEO Investor Day 2025, Hyundai confirmed the development of a new A+ segment electric SUV specifically for the Indian market. The company in an official statement, said that the SUV would be ‘the country's first EV designed specifically for local drivers’ with an ‘India-centric design and features.’
Also read: Hyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design Language
With Hyundai wording the new model as belonging to the A+ segment, we could be looking at a future Punch EV rival that is due to arrive in 2027. Further details on the model are unknown at this point, though the model could share its powertrains with the upcoming Kia Syros EV that is due to arrive in 2026. Positioning the EV in the lower A+ segment could help Hyundai avoid internal competition from Kia’s upcoming EV - a similar move as seen with the Hyundai Creta Electric and the Kia Carens EV.
Also read: Hyundai India Announces Price Cuts Of Up To Rs 2.40 Lakh Following GST Rate Reduction
Hyundai’s new small EV could be based around the Hyundai-Kia K1 platform that already forms the basis for EVs such as the Hyundai Inster electric city car in European markets. The new A+ segment SUV for India could be modelled after the European city car, giving it its own distinctive identity in Hyundai India’s range rather than being an EV derivative of an existing model. The Hyundai SUV could also share some of its running gear with the Syros EV to further economies of scale and keep costs in check.
Also read: Hyundai i20, Creta Electric, Alcazar Knight Editions Launched In India
Hyundai's electric city car, the Inster, could form the basis for the entry-level electric SUV for the Indian market.
Hyundai has confirmed that the made-for-India electric A+ SUV will benefit from a great degree of localisation, which should also help keep costs in check.
Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Updated With New Variants; Offers Increased Range and More Features
In terms of positioning, Hyundai could look to undercut the upcoming Syros EV with its own model, putting it up against the likes of the Punch EV rather than the larger Nexon EV and XUV 400.
Related Articles
Latest News
Popular Hyundai Models
- Hyundai CretaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.11 - 20.5 Lakh
- Hyundai ExterEx-Showroom Price₹ 6 - 10.51 Lakh
- Hyundai Elite i20Ex-Showroom Price₹ 7.51 - 11.35 Lakh
- Hyundai VenueEx-Showroom Price₹ 7.94 - 13.57 Lakh
- Hyundai VernaEx-Showroom Price₹ 11.07 - 17.58 Lakh
- Hyundai Grand i10 NiosEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.98 - 8.62 Lakh
- Hyundai TucsonEx-Showroom Price₹ 29.27 - 36.04 Lakh
- Hyundai Creta N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 16.93 - 20.81 Lakh
- Hyundai AlcazarEx-Showroom Price₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakh
- Hyundai Ioniq 5Ex-Showroom Price₹ 46.3 Lakh
- Hyundai AuraEx-Showroom Price₹ 6.54 - 9.11 Lakh
- Hyundai i20 N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 10 - 12.56 Lakh
- Hyundai Creta EVEx-Showroom Price₹ NA - 24.4 Lakh
- Hyundai Venue N LineEx-Showroom Price₹ 12.08 - 13.9 Lakh