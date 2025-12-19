Yamaha YZF-R2 Name Trademarked In India

Yamaha India has trademarked the YZF-R2 name in India, indicating that the Japanese brand is possibly working on a new 200 cc supersport motorcycle which will join Yamaha India’s entry-level sportbike range. The R2 is likely to sit just above the R15, which, considering its popularity, will likely continue alongside. The new R2 will not just get a slightly bigger powerplant, but also expected to get more performance, to take on rivals like the KTM RC 200 and the Hero Karizma XMR.

The trademark filing of the YZF-R2 name is under the motorcycle category, but it doesn’t really confirm that a new motorcycle is coming soon. In many cases, the filing of a trademark is also done by brands to secure the model name ahead of future plans. There are no reports on the powerplant and specifications, but it will be safe to assume that the R2 will be based on a larger version of the R15’s liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, variable valve actuated powerplant.

In any case, this is not the first time a trademark for the R2 name has been filed. In fact, Yamaha had filed a trademark for the R2 name with the European Union Intellectual Property Office as far back as in 2021, but so far, there's been no news of any product development around the R2 name.

If Yamaha is indeed working on a R2, it could be a hint towards being a locally produced model here in India, unlike the now discontinued Yamaha R3, and its naked sibling, the MT-03. Both these models are full imports, and despite price revisions, they never could make brand Yamaha popular, at least in the Indian market. A locally-developed R2, although with a single-cylinder engine with more grunt than the R15 could be just what Yamaha India needs to reignite interest in the brand’s performance legacy.