Hyundai i20 Line-Up Now Starts At Rs 5.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has rejigged the three variants of the i20 with a price reduction, making the hatchback more accessible than before. The entry-level Era variant is introduced with a price of Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The two other variants – Magna and Magna Executive – have received a price cut and now retail at Rs 6.74 lakh and INR 6.99 lakh, respectively.

The entry-level Era comes equipped with six airbags, a fully digital instrument cluster, front and rear skid plates, body colour ORVMs and door handles, a Type-C USB charger and telescopic steering. Meanwhile, the Magna Executive variant offers features like a fully digital cluster, front and rear skid plates, shark fin antenna, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), automatic headlamps, telescopic steering, keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVM, and steering wheel with audio & Bluetooth controls. And the Magna variant gets you an electric sunroof, LED DRLs, rear AC vents and a front armrest with storage.

Moreover, Hyundai is also offering a 25.55 cm (10.1-inch) touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, along with a rear camera, as a Dealer-Installed Option (DIO) at a price of Rs 14,999. Along with a 3-year/1,00,000 km warranty.