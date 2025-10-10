All Black Edition Cars In India Straight From Factory

A growing number of carmakers – including homegrown and international – have been offering black edition variants of their passenger vehicles sold in the country. These versions trade the usual chrome and bright colours for a sleek blacked-out exterior and darker cabin themes with contrasting paint options.

While it doesn’t usually come with performance upgrades, the visual makeover adds a flair that helps the special editions stand out from the standard models. Below, we’ve rounded up all the black edition models that are on sale in the country.

Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition

Mahindra launched a special edition of the XUV700 called the Ebony Edition, featuring an all-black treatment inside and out. It’s based on the top-spec AX7 and AX7L variants and is priced between Rs 19.64 lakh and Rs 25.14 lakh (ex-showroom). Both petrol and diesel engine options are available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

The Ebony Edition for the XUV700 wears a Stealth Black paint shade, paired with blacked-out elements like the front grille, 18-inch alloy wheels, and front and rear skid plates. There are also special Ebony Edition badges on the driver-side door and tailgate. As for the interior, the black theme continues with black leatherette upholstery, contrast stitching, and a dark chrome finish on the AC vents and steering wheel. The dashboard also gets the same dark treatment.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition

Mahindra also has the Scorpio-N Carbon Edition in India, priced from Rs 20.49 lakh and going up to Rs 25.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It’s based on the Z8 T and Z8 L variants and focuses on cosmetic updates, with no mechanical changes.

On the outside, it gets a Metallic Black paint finish, darkened chrome trim on the grille and window line, black alloy wheels, and roof rails with a Dark Galvano finish. The all-black treatment extends to the interior, featuring leatherette upholstery, contrast stitching, and dark chrome accents throughout the cabin.

The Carbon Edition is available with both turbo-petrol and diesel engines, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Boss Edition

The Scorpio Classic Boss Edition is a cosmetic upgrade offered via an accessory kit, rather than a separate variant. Pricing depends on the kit, which adds a premium over the standard model. The top-spec Scorpio Classic currently retails at Rs 17.72 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Boss Edition kit available as an add-on.

Visually, the edition swaps out the standard chrome accents for darker elements. The grille, fog lamp housing, bonnet scoop, headlamps, tail lamps, and fender indicators now feature a black chrome finish. The rear quarter glass is also treated with the same darker detailing. Inside, the Boss Edition introduces black seat upholstery along with a comfort kit that includes neck pillows and back cushions. There are no mechanical changes compared to the standard model.

Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition

Limited to just 999 units (sold out), Mahindra launched a limited-run Batman Edition of its BE 6 electric SUV in India, priced at Rs 27.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The BE 6 in this edition featured a satin black finish with piano black detailing on the bumpers, mirrors, and cladding. A Batman decal appears on the driver’s door, and the rear includes the logo.

The cabin carries forward the theme with a Batman hologram projected onto the roof. The dashboard uses a dual-tone black and gold scheme, with ‘Alchemy’ gold accents across the layout. The Batman logo is present in multiple places, including the digital driver’s display, while it also gets a numbered plaque.

The BE 6 Batman Edition is based on the top-spec Pack Three variant and comes with a 79 kWh battery. The ARAI-certified range is 682 km. It uses a single electric motor producing 282 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.

Tata Curvv, Curvv EV Dark Editions

The Curvv ICE and its EV counterpart are both offered in Dark Edition avatars. For the ICE lineup, the Dark Edition is available in the Accomplished S and Accomplished+ A trims, with prices starting at Rs 15.92 lakh and going up to Rs 18.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV Dark Edition is limited to the Empowered+ A 55 variant, priced at Rs 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).

All Dark Edition models come finished in a Carbon Black paint scheme, complete with ‘Dark’ badging on the front fenders. Inside, the theme continues with an all-black cabin featuring black leatherette upholstery, ‘Dark’ crests embossed on the headrests, and a matching black dashboard.

The Curvv ICE Dark Edition is available with either a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 124 bhp and 225 Nm, or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine making 116 bhp and 260 Nm. Both engines are paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard, while a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic (DCA) is also on offer.

The Curvv EV Dark Edition, meanwhile, is powered by a 55 kWh battery pack paired with an electric motor that delivers 165 bhp and 215 Nm. Tata claims a driving range of 502 km on a single charge.

Tata Harrier Dark, Harrier EV Dark

The Harrier ICE gets two blacked-out editions. Stealth Edition, which is based on the top-spec Fearless X+ trim, is limited to 2,700 units and priced at Rs 25.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dark Edition is available across multiple variants starting from the Pure X, with prices ranging between Rs 17.63 lakh and Rs 25.05 lakh. The Harrier EV also gets a Dark Edition, priced between Rs 28.24 lakh and Rs 30.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The key difference lies in the finish: the Dark Edition sports a gloss-black paint scheme, while the Stealth Edition comes with a matte-black treatment. Both feature an all-black grille, bumper, and skid plate, though the Stealth Edition adds redesigned alloy wheels and badging on the fenders.

On the powertrain front, Harrier Dark and Stealth editions are offered with the 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, while transmission options depend on the model. The Harrier EV Stealth Edition is offered in both RWD and AWD configurations with a maximum output of 300 bhp and 504 Nm. ARAI-certified range is set at 627 km for the 75 kWh variants.

Tata Safari Dark, Safari Stealth

Just like the Harrier, the Safari also gets two black-themed variants: the Stealth Edition and the Dark Edition. The Stealth Edition, here too, is offered exclusively on the top-spec Accomplished X+ trim, while the Dark Edition is available from the Pure X trim upwards. Prices for the Stealth Safari range between Rs 24.44 lakh and Rs 25.96 lakh, while the Dark edition price ranges between Rs 18.01 lakh to Rs



Much like the Harrier’s dark and Stealth editions, both versions of the Safari get the same treatment, featuring blacked-out elements, including the gloss and matte paint finishes, and darkened exterior elements such as the front grille and alloy wheels. Unlike the Harrier, however, the Safari is offered in both 6- and 7-seat layouts.



Powertrain details remain the same as the Harrier ICE.

Tata Nexon EV Dark, Red Dark

The Tata Nexon EV is available in two Dark Editions, including a Red Dark version. Both are based on the Empowered+ trim, with the Red Dark priced from Rs 17.19 lakh and the standard Dark Edition from Rs 17.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the Dark Editions adopt an all-black look with black alloy wheels, roof rails, and a blacked-out Tata logo. The cabin follows the same theme, featuring black leatherette upholstery, a dark dashboard, and a matching centre console. The Red Dark edition, meanwhile, adds red accents inside and distinctive Red Dark badging on the exterior.

The Nexon EV Red Dark Edition is exclusive to the Empowered+ 45 variant, which comes with a 45kWh battery pack and delivers an ARAI-claimed range of 489 km.

Hyundai Creta Knight Edition

The Hyundai Creta is now available in a new Knight Edition on the S (O) and SX (O) trims. Expanding the lineup further, it is offered in King (Rs 17.89 lakh), King Knight (Rs 19.49 lakh), and King Limited Edition (Rs 19.64 lakh), all prices ex-showroom.

The King Knight stands out with blacked-out exterior elements, including the grille, badges, alloy wheels, skid plates and roof rails. Its cabin continues the dark theme, featuring brass inserts, metal pedals, and brass stitching on the gear lever and leather seats. The top-spec Creta King can also be had in either the Knight Edition or Limited Edition, both available with a black exterior paint option.

The Creta King is offered with all three engine options: the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5 litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5 litre diesel. The petrol and diesel units come with both manual and automatic gearbox choices, while the turbo-petrol is paired with a DCT. As for the King Limited Edition, it can be had with either the 1.5 petrol or 1.5 diesel, only with the automatic option.

Hyundai Creta Electric Knight Edition

The Creta Electric Knight Edition, based on the top-spec variant of the SUV, is offered with two battery options: a 42 kWh pack and a larger 51.4 kWh unit. Prices for the Excellence Knight start at Rs 21.45 lakh for the 42 kWh version and Rs 23.81 lakh for the 51.4 kWh. With the optional home charger, the prices go up to Rs 22.18 lakh and Rs 24.55 lakh, respectively (all prices ex-showroom).

The Electric Knight Edition also introduces a new Matte Black paint option to the Creta lineup, complementing its dark-themed design. Like other Knight Editions in Hyundai’s lineup, it features a blacked-out cosmetic treatment complemented by details such as red brake calipers, bronze interior accents and stitching, and metal-finished pedals.

In terms of range, the 42 kWh version is ARAI-certified at 390 km, while the larger 51.4 kWh pack offers a claimed 473 km on a single charge.

Hyundai i20 Knight Edition

The i20 Knight Edition is available in the mid-spec Sportz (O) and top-spec Asta (O) CVT trims. It carries the same exterior highlights as other Knight models, including the dark-themed cosmetic package, while adding subtle red touches.

Prices for the i20 Knight Edition start at Rs 9.15 lakh for the 1.2P Sportz (O) Knight and go up to Rs 11.35 lakh for the 1.2P Asta (O) CVT Knight (ex-showroom).



The Hyundai i20 is available with a single engine option – the 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol that puts out 83 bhp (87 bhp in the automatic variant) and 114.7 Nm of torque.

Hyundai Alcazar Knight Edition

The Alcazar Knight Edition is offered exclusively on the top-spec Signature trim, with a choice of both petrol and diesel engines. Both are paired only with automatic gearboxes. Notably, the Knight Edition is limited to the 7-seat configuration, meaning the captain-seat layout for the middle row isn’t available. A new Matte Black paint option is also introduced with this edition.

The petrol variant houses a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. The diesel option is a 1.5-litre unit developing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque.

Honda Elevate Black Edition

The Honda Elevate Black Edition is offered on the top-spec ZX trim, with both manual and CVT gearbox options. Prices start at Rs 14.97 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, it comes finished in Crystal Black Pearl, with a host of blacked-out elements in line with the Black Edition theme. It also gets black alloy wheels and a ‘Black Edition’ emblem on the tailgate, while silver accents highlight the upper grille, front and rear skid plates, roof rails, and door garnishes. Inside, the cabin is finished in an all-black theme with leatherette seats featuring black stitching, along with matching black door panels, armrests, and instrument panels.

Powering the Elevate Black Edition is the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which develops 120 bhp and 145 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Phantom Blaq Edition

Maruti Suzuki offers the Grand Vitara in a Phantom Blaq Edition in India. It is a special version of the SUV built around an all-black theme. This edition is offered only on the Strong Hybrid Alpha+ variant and comes as a dealer-level fitment priced at Rs 1 lakh.

The Phantom Blaq Edition gets a matte black finish, with blacked-out treatment for the bumper inserts, roof rails, and other exterior elements. The alloy wheels are also painted black, while the cabin receives an all-black interior with matching upholstery, complemented by champagne gold accents.

Mechanically, the SUV remains unchanged. The strong-hybrid setup pairs a 1.5-litre petrol engine (91 bhp, 122 Nm) with an electric motor (79 bhp, 141 Nm), delivering a combined output of 114 bhp. Power is sent to the front wheels through an e-CVT gearbox.

MG Hector Blackstorm Edition

MG Motor India offers the Hector in a Blackstorm Edition, which is essentially a blacked-out version of the SUV based on the Sharp Pro variant. It is offered in 5-, 6-, and 7-seat configurations, with prices starting at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the outside, the Blackstorm features a dark chrome finish on the logos, diamond-mesh grille, skid plates, tailgate garnish, and body cladding. It rides on 18-inch black alloy wheels with all red bits being optional, including the brake calipers, while other details include piano-black roof rails, LED headlamps with black bezels, smoked-effect connected taillights, and more. Inside, the SUV carries an all-black theme with gunmetal accents, with the seats, doors, and dashboard finished in black.

The Hector Blackstorm and 7-seat Hector Plus Blackstorm are available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (141 bhp, 250 Nm) paired to a CVT, or a 2.0-litre diesel (168 bhp, 350 Nm) mated to a manual gearbox. The 6-seat Hector Plus Blackstorm, however, is offered solely with the diesel option.



MG Gloster Blackstorm Edition

Similar to the Hector Blackstorm, the MG Gloster Blackstorm edition features an all-black exterior theme. It is offered in two darkened shades, Metal Black and Metal Ash, to accentuate design details such as the badging and inserts. For contrast, optional red accents are available on the headlamps, brake callipers, and bumpers. The SUV also sports black-finished roof rails, smoked taillamps, window surrounds, fender trims, and fog lamp garnishes. Prices start at Rs 40.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

As for the interior, the Gloster Blackstorm continues the dark theme with black leatherette upholstery, red stitching, and matching red accents throughout the cabin. It also offers features such as a dual panoramic sunroof, a 12-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, and massage and ventilation functions for the driver.

Powering the SUV is a 2.0-litre diesel engine, available in both turbo and twin-turbo configurations. The 2WD variant produces 161 bhp and 375 Nm, while the 4WD version with the twin-turbo setup delivers 215 bhp and 480 Nm. Both come paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard.