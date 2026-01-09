KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Specifications, Features, Prices Compared
- The RC 160 makes more power and torque than the R15
- R15 V4 is priced at Rs 1.66 lakh while the KTM comes in at Rs 1.85 lakh
- The R15 is Rs 19,000 cheaper than the RC 160
KTM India finally launched the RC 160 at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.85 lakh. The RC 160 is positioned as the entry-level model in the brand’s supersport RC range, and its chief rival in the Indian market is the incredibly popular Yamaha R15, which also most recently received a price cut of Rs 5,000. With that, let’s see how the two stack up against each other on paper.
KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Specification Check
|KTM RC 160
|Yamaha R15
|Engine
|164.2 cc liquid cooled single
|155 cc liquid cooled single
|Max Power
|18.74 bhp @ 9,500 rpm
|18.10 bhp @ 10,000 rpm
|Peak Torque
|15.5 Nm @ 7,500 rpm
|14.2 Nm @7,500 rpm
|Gearbox
|6-speed
|6-speed
|Kerb Weight
|155 kg
|141 kg
|Power-to-weight ratio
|121 bhp per tonne
|128 bhp per tonne
On paper, the KTM RC 160 has a small advantage over the Yamaha R15 in terms of outright output. Its 164.2 cc engine is slightly larger and puts out 18.74 bhp, brushing past the R15’s 18.10 bhp. The KTM also makes more torque at 15.5 Nm, compared to the R15’s 14.2 Nm, with both engines delivering peak torque at the same 7,500 rpm.
The Yamaha R15, however, reaches its peak power higher in the rev range at 10,000 rpm, while the RC 160 does so at 9,500 rpm. Both motorcycles come equipped with a six-speed gearbox equipped with a slip-and-assist clutch. Even though the KTM RC 160 makes slightly more power, the Yamaha R15 ends up with the better power-to-weight ratio because it is significantly lighter.
KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Dimensions and Weight
|KTM RC 160
|Yamaha R15
|Kerb Weight
|155 kg
|141 kg
|Seat Height
|830 mm
|815 mm
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.75 litres
|11 litres
|Wheelbase
|1347 mm
|1,325 mm
|Ground Clearance
|168 mm
|170 mm
The KTM RC 160 is the heavier motorcycle, with a kerb weight of 155 kg, compared to the Yamaha R15’s 141 kg. The RC 160 also sits taller with an 830 mm seat height, while the R15’s seat height is lower at 815 mm. KTM offers a larger 13.75-litre fuel tank, giving it an edge here, whereas the R15 makes do with an 11-litre tank. In terms of size, the RC 160 has a longer 1,347 mm wheelbase compared to the R15’s 1,325 mm, while ground clearance is nearly identical, with the Yamaha holding a marginal advantage at 170 mm over the KTM’s 168 mm.
KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Cycle Parts
|KTM RC 160
|Yamaha R15
|Front/Rear Shock
|USD/Monoshock
|USD/Monoshock
|Tyre size front
|110/70‑17”
|100/80-17”
|Tyre size rear
|140/60‑17”
|140/70 -17”
|Brakes front
|320 mm
|282 mm
|Brakes rear
|230 mm
|220 mm
Both the KTM RC 160 and the Yamaha R15 use a similar suspension layout, with upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock setup. Where they begin to differ is in their rolling gear and braking hardware.
The RC 160 runs a wider 110/70-17 front tyre compared to the R15’s 100/80-17 unit, while both bikes share a 140-section rear tyre, though the Yamaha uses a taller 70-profile. Braking hardware also favours the KTM on paper, with a larger 320 mm front disc versus the R15’s 282 mm unit, and a slightly bigger 230 mm rear disc compared to the Yamaha’s 220 mm.
KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Features
When it comes to features, the KTM RC 160 packs a 5-inch LCD instrument console, similar to what we've seen on older KTM models. While the design isn't new, it covers all the essentials and offers smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and controls for calls and music. The lighting setup is fully LED here as well.
As for the R15, the mid-spec variant in question features a fully digital negative LCD instrument console, along with a basic Bluetooth connectivity system. The lighting here is LED for the headlights and taillights, while the indicators utilise conventional bulbs.
KTM RC 160 vs Yamaha R15: Prices
|KTM RC 160
|Yamaha R15 V4
|Prices (ex-showroom)
|Rs 1.85 lakh
|Rs 1.66 lakh - Rs 1.81 lakh
In terms of price, the KTM RC 160 is priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 19,000 higher than the Yamaha R15 V4, priced at Rs 1.66 lakh (ex-showroom). On paper, the RC 160 posts slightly higher engine output and runs wider tyres with larger brakes, while the R15 V4 counters with a lower asking price and a broader feature list.
Lastly, the Yamaha R15 also offers a greater choice, with multiple variants on sale, unlike the RC 160, which is available in a single trim. Stepping up to the top-spec R15M, priced at Rs 1.81 lakh, adds features like traction control, an up-only quickshifter and a colour TFT display, while still undercutting the RC 160 by around Rs 4,000.
