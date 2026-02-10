logo
KTM 200 Duke Receives Hardware Updates; Priced at Rs 1.94 Lakh

Janak Sorap
Feb 10, 2026, 09:38 PM
Key Highlights
  • Gets lighter alloy wheels from the 160 Duke and 250 Duke.
  • New Atlantic Blue colour added to the palette.
  • Front brake is bigger, slimmer rear tyre and C-type USB charging port added.

KTM India has quietly rolled out the updated 200 Duke for 2026, with the refreshed model already arriving at dealerships across India ahead of an official announcement. The update focuses on subtle but noteworthy hardware upgrades, along with a new colour option.

The biggest change is at the front. The 2026 200 Duke now gets the lighter 5-spoke alloy wheels from the 160 Duke and 250 Duke. Along with this comes a larger 320mm front disc brake, borrowed from the 250 Duke, replacing the earlier 300mm unit for improved braking performance. The WP upside down fork assembly is now of 37 mm fork tubes instead of the 43 mm ones, further adding to weight savings and upping the bike’s agility. Other updates include revised rear foot pegs, redesigned pillion grab rails, and the addition of a USB Type-C charging port, adding more everyday practicality.

KTM 200 Duke 2026 India launched upgrades carandbike 2

Mechanically, the motorcycle remains unchanged. It continues to be powered by the same 199cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 24.67bhp and 19.3Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Visually, KTM has introduced a new Atlantic Blue colour scheme. The fuel tank and headlamp cowl feature an orange base with blue accents, while the front fender and rear panels are finished in blue. Updated graphics, similar to those seen on the 250 Duke, complete the refresh, with the rest of the design remaining familiar.

KTM 200 Duke 2026 India launched upgrades carandbike 3

The updated KTM 200 Duke is priced at Rs 1.94 lakh (ex-showroom), making it Rs 3,000 more expensive than the outgoing model. While KTM’s official website is yet to reflect these changes, but with the motorcycle already arriving at showrooms, a formal price announcement is expected shortly.

