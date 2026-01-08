KTM RC 160 Launched In India At Rs 1.85 Lakh

A few months after introducing the 160 Duke in India, KTM has expanded its lineup with the launch of the fully faired RC 160, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model sits below the RC 200 and RC 390 and mirrors the role of the 160 Duke by becoming the entry point into KTM’s RC supersport range.

Powering the RC 160 is the same 164.2cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine found in the 160 Duke. The unit churns out 18.7 bhp at 9,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. KTM says the RC 160 has a top speed of 118 kmph.

Coming to cycle parts, the KTM RC 160 gets 37 mm upside-down front forks and a rear monoshock. It rides on 17-inch alloy wheels rolling on tubeless tyres, with a 110/70 section at the front and a 140/60 section at the rear. Braking hardware includes a 320 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear disc, along with dual-channel ABS. Fuel tank capacity is rated to be 13.75 litres up to the brim.

In typical KTM fashion, the RC 160 is equipped with full LED lighting, including the headlamp, tail-lamp and indicators, while it also features an LCD instrument cluster. While the 160 Duke has recently received a TFT display, it remains to be seen if KTM will introduce a new variant for the RC 160 in the future.

At Rs 1.85 lakh, the RC 160 commands a Rs 15,000 premium over the 160 Duke and costs almost Rs 19,000 more than the Yamaha R15, its chief rival in the Indian market, which also recently got a price cut of Rs 5,000.