2026 Isuzu D-Max Hi-Lander Launched At Rs 21.05 Lakh; Gets Automatic Gearbox Option, More Features

Aside from updating the D-Max V-Cross for the 2026 model year, Isuzu India has also given the D-Max Hi-Lander a significant update. Launched as a more bare-bones version of the V-Cross, the Hi-Lander now offers a lot more in terms of features and for the first time is available with an automatic gearbox option. Prices for the Hi-Lander start at Rs 21.05 lakh and go up to Rs 23.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).



Also read: 2026 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Gets New Features, Cosmetic Updates; Prices Start From Rs 25.50 Lakh



Starting with the mechanics, the biggest update is the automatic gearbox option. Isuzu has essentially transferred the 4x2 AT option of the older V-Cross to the Hi-Lander, with the former now 4x4 only. The 1.9-litre diesel engine continues to push out a peak 161 bhp and 360 Nm and now comes with an Idle Stop Start System, as in the V-Cross. As before buyers can still get the Hi-Lander with a 6-speed manual gearbox.



Moving to the feature updates, the Hi-Lander now gets features in line with a base V-Cross. New features include LED projector headlamps with integrated DRL (same as in the V-Cross), LED tail lamps, cruise control (AT only), a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric adjust and folding wing mirrors, auto climate control and remote central locking.



On the safety front, you now get a reverse camera (AT only), electronic stability control, traction control, ISOFIX child seat anchor points, hill start assist and hill descent control. As before, the Hi-Lander gets dual front airbags as standard.